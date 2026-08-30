Mohan Bhagwat in New York: ‘Unity in diversity’ is Bharat’s strength

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, speaking at Madison Square Garden, said Bharat’s 'unity in diversity' is embedded in its DNA and called on Indians to help fulfil the country’s destiny.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, who is currently in the United States, said that 'unity in diversity' is embedded in the DNA of Bharat. He was addressing the Universal Oneness Celebration at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday (local time).

''I have come here from Nagpur in Bharat to share with you today's joy and today's spirit. When we say United States of America, one word I often discuss frequently. That is pluralism. And when we say Bharat, another phrase is discussed: unity in diversity. For Bharat, this unity and this diversity, both are in their DNA,'' Bhagwat said.

‘Every nation has a destiny’: Bhagwat on Bharat’s global role

''Nations are not merely geographical entities. In the design of this universe, nations have to carry out a duty. Swami Vivekananda said, 'Every nation has a message to deliver. Every nation has a mission to accomplish. Every nation has a destiny to fulfil,'' he added.

Underlining India's role, the RSS chief further said, ''What is the destiny given to Bharat? Bharat is there to realise and from time to time make the world realise this unity in diversity. We are one, and due to diversity, that oneness is decorated. Diversity has to be celebrated, has to be respected, has to be accepted. And at the same time, we must keep in mind this feeling of oneness. It is a very real feeling.''

Bhagwat urges Bharatiyas to fulfil their responsibility

Bhagwat also called upon Indian to awaken to this responsibility and added, ''Let us awaken as Bharatiyas to that destiny and fulfil our duties in our Karma Bhumi as well as our Janma Bhumi. If we do that, that will be a boon for the world struggling with all these problems and stumbling at every step. We have to give sustenance; we have to give some sort of support to this world.''