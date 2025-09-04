Modi's Master Gambit: How India's PM is playing Trump, Xi, Putin, and Kim Jong Un against each other

The China meetings this week showed a clear message to the US and its friends. Countries are moving away from Western control because Trump is reducing America’s role and adding new trade tariffs.

China, North Korea and Russia leaders stood together in Beijing on Wednesday,3rd September, as soldiers marched and high-tech weapons were displayed in the streets. Two days earlier, Modi, Putin and Xi met at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, smiling and holding hands together.

Trump said on social media to Xi: “Give my regards to Putin and Kim Jong Un as you plan against the US.”

China’s parade marking 80 years since World War II ended and the earlier economic meeting were mainly about protecting its own interests and competing for power in the region, something that has happened for many years.

Each of these leaders is mainly thinking about his own interests.

Xi wants cheap Russian energy and a safe border with North Korea. Putin wants to avoid Western sanctions over the Ukraine war. Kim wants money, recognition and to outdo South Korea. Modi is trying to balance ties with Putin and Xi while relations with the U.S. are strained.

China’s ambitions in the region come into focus

China faces big problems at home like economic inequality and gender inequality, plus a tense standoff with Taiwan. Still, Xi is trying to show China as a leader for countries unhappy with the world order created after World War II.

The parade shows China’s rise, helped by Trump’s weak diplomacy and Xi’s smart leadership. The U.S.-led system is breaking, and Xi is gathering support for a new one.

Some analysts say Russia-China-North Korea ties are limited. China worries about North Korea’s nuclear weapons and sometimes even supports sanctions to control Pyongyang’s weapons program.

According to the Associated Press, Russia and North Korea have restarted a military alliance, but China will not repeat what it did in 1950. Back then, during the Korean War, China sent thousands of soldiers to help North Korea fight against South Korea, while the Soviet Union gave weapons and military aid to North Korea. Zhu Feng, the Dean of the School of International Relations at Nanjing University, explained that it is wrong to think China, Russia and North Korea are now building such a strong military bloc.

Russia seeks China’s support to reduce its isolation

For Russia, Putin’s visit to Beijing with other world leaders is a way to show he is not isolated after the West punished Russia for the Ukraine invasion in 2022.

It let Putin appear as a world leader, meeting Modi, Erdogan, and Pezeshkian. His warm welcome by Xi shows Russia still has big trading partners even with Western sanctions blocking many markets.

At the same time, Russia does not want to upset Trump, who has been more open than the previous U.S. leader, especially in listening to Moscow’s conditions for ending the war with Ukraine.

Putin told reporters that in four days of different meetings and talks — both official and casual — no leader made negative comments about the U.S. government. This was seen as a reference to Trump, showing others were careful not to openly criticize his administration.

Alexander Gabuev, head of the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center, said Russia’s relationship with China is very important.

Gabuev said Russia benefits most from China’s supply of dual-use goods (items usable for both civilian and military purposes) and technology that help bypass sanctions and keep its military running. China is also the main buyer of Russian exports, giving Putin money for the war. For China, the Ukraine war distracts the U.S.

Kim Jong Un carefully balances diplomacy in Beijing

Kim’s visit to Beijing will strengthen ties with Russia while also addressing the uneasy relationship with China (because China is North Korea’s biggest supporter but often pressures it over nuclear weapons), his country’s main ally and economic lifeline.

Kim has sent thousands of soldiers and large amounts of weapons to help Russia fight against Ukraine.

Without directly naming the Ukraine war, Kim told Putin: “If there’s anything more I can do for Russia and its people, I will treat it as a brotherly duty that we must carry.”

The Institute for National Security Strategy in South Korea said Kim’s trip, his first big diplomatic event since 2011, is to build ties with friendly nations before possible nuclear talks with Trump. Their nuclear talks collapsed in 2019.

Leif-Eric Easley, professor at Ewha Womans University in Seoul, explained to the Associated Press that Kim can call this a diplomatic success. Earlier, North Korea was punished by the U.N. with sanctions for its illegal nuclear and missile programs. But now, two powerful U.N. members — Russia and China — are supporting and welcoming him.

Modi carefully balances his strategy

Modi’s first visit to China comes after ties worsened when Indian and Chinese soldiers clashed at the border in 2020, causing deaths.

The improving ties have limits. Praveen Donthi of the International Crisis Group said Modi skipped Beijing’s military parade because India still distrusts China.

India is trying to balance its foreign ties. It does not join formal alliances. Instead, it works to grow closer to the U.S., keep good relations with Russia, and carefully handle its difficult ties with China.

While Modi moves closer to China, he is also thinking about the U.S.

India and the U.S. were discussing a free trade deal when the Trump administration added 25% tariffs on India for buying Russian oil, raising the total tariffs to 50%.

Trade talks stopped and India-U.S. ties worsened. Modi’s government said it will not bow to U.S. pressure and is ready to get closer to China and Russia.

But Donthi said India still wants to keep some space for the U.S., reports Associated Press.

He said if Modi can meet Xi five years after the border clash, it will be easier to meet Trump and strengthen ties, as India and the U.S. are natural allies.

