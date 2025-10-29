From Nuremberg to Modern Masterpieces: 6 courtroom dramas every movie buff must watch
CEO shares Gen Z employee’s ‘most honest’ leave request on internet, gets impressed, netizens ask...
Suryakumar Yadav's mother offers payers for Shreyas Iyer's speedy recovery during Chhath Puja, heart-touching video goes viral
Fact check: Deepika Padukone removed from Kalki 2898 AD end credits? Producers are getting trolled, but TRUTH is...
Diljit Dosanjh’s Australia concert in MAJOR trouble as Khalistani group threatens to 'shut it down' due to...
Halloween 2025: Know date, significance, history of this spooky festival
Pakistan calls Afghanistan 'tool of India', threatens with '50 times stronger response'
'Modi nicest-looking man, a killer': Trump says PM Modi makes him wonder 'woah, is this the same man...?'
Virat Kohli to represent Indian in the 2027 World Cup? AB de Villiers says 'we might see him go...'
Prabhas to cross all limits for Spirit, Sandeep Reddy Vanga to show Baahubali star n*de? Major hint revealed in...
WORLD
Heaping praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump described him as the "nicest looking man" and a "killer".
Heaping praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump described him as the "nicest looking man" and a "killer". Speaking in South Korea ahead of the official start of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit, Trump shared he wonders if this is the same man he knows.
"Prime Minister Modi is the nicest-looking guy. He looks like he would like to have your father. He is a killer, his stuff is… He's tough as hell. No, we will fight… Whoa, is this the same man that I know?" Trump said while addressing the media. Hailing his friendship with PM Modi, Trump said, "I'm doing a trade deal with India, and I have great respect and love for Prime Minister Modi. We have a great relationship".
Reiterating his claims to have brokered a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, President Trump said, "Likewise, the Prime Minister of Pakistan is a great guy. They have a Field Marshal. You know why he's a Field Marshal? He's a great fighter. And so I know them all. I'm reading that seven planes were shot down. These are two nuclear nations. And they're really going at it. And I called Prime Minister Modi and said, we can't make a trade deal with you. No, no, we must make a trade deal. I said, no, we can't. You're starting a war with Pakistan. We're not going to do it. And then I called Pakistan and said, we're not going to do trade with you because you're fighting with India. They said, no, no, you should let us fight. They both said that. They're strong people."
On Wednesday, Trump arrived in South Korea for a series of high-stakes meetings with world leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping.