'Modi nicest-looking man, a killer': Trump says PM Modi makes him wonder 'woah, is this the same man...?'

Heaping praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump described him as the "nicest looking man" and a "killer". Speaking in South Korea ahead of the official start of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit, Trump shared he wonders if this is the same man he knows.

"Prime Minister Modi is the nicest-looking guy. He looks like he would like to have your father. He is a killer, his stuff is… He's tough as hell. No, we will fight… Whoa, is this the same man that I know?" Trump said while addressing the media. Hailing his friendship with PM Modi, Trump said, "I'm doing a trade deal with India, and I have great respect and love for Prime Minister Modi. We have a great relationship".

Reiterating his claims to have brokered a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, President Trump said, "Likewise, the Prime Minister of Pakistan is a great guy. They have a Field Marshal. You know why he's a Field Marshal? He's a great fighter. And so I know them all. I'm reading that seven planes were shot down. These are two nuclear nations. And they're really going at it. And I called Prime Minister Modi and said, we can't make a trade deal with you. No, no, we must make a trade deal. I said, no, we can't. You're starting a war with Pakistan. We're not going to do it. And then I called Pakistan and said, we're not going to do trade with you because you're fighting with India. They said, no, no, you should let us fight. They both said that. They're strong people."

On Wednesday, Trump arrived in South Korea for a series of high-stakes meetings with world leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping.