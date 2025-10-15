Modi govt's masterstroke over EV subsidies rattles China, Xi Jinping moves against India at...

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

India vs Australia ODI series: When and where to watch Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma in action – Full schedule and live streaming details

Will AI boom go bust like dot-com bubble? IMF warns...

Meet man, IPS officer, BIT Mesra Alumna, whose SHOCKING reply to panelists during UPSC interview is going viral: 'You keep your job, I keep my...'

Pankaj Dheer funeral: Nikitin Dheer consoles grieving mother Anita Dheer, emotional video goes viral - Watch

Diwali gift for govt employees of this state, dearness allowance hiked by 3%, arrears to be paid in...

Precision strike, advanced weapons: Rajnath Singh to unveil Tejas Mk1A Fighter Jet; set to join IAF on...

Pakistan, Afghanistan agree to 48-hour ceasefire after violent border clashes

Bihar elections 2025: With 'Bihar First, Bihari First' slogan, Chirag Paswan's LJP-R announces first list of 14 candidates

Salman Khan attends Pankaj Dheer's funeral, hugs Mahabharat actor's son Nikitin Dheer - Watch

Delhi Artificial Rain: CM Rekha Gupta's BIG move to tackle air pollution, city to witness cloud seeding after Diwali on...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
India vs Australia ODI series: When and where to watch Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma in action – Full schedule and live streaming details

India vs Australia ODI series: When and where to watch Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma

Will AI boom go bust like dot-com bubble? IMF warns...

Will AI boom go bust like dot-com bubble? IMF warns...

Meet man, IPS officer, BIT Mesra Alumna, whose SHOCKING reply to panelists during UPSC interview is going viral: 'You keep your job, I keep my...'

Meet man, IPS officer, BIT Mesra Alumna, whose SHOCKING reply to panelists..

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

HomeWorld

WORLD

Modi govt's masterstroke over EV subsidies rattles China, Xi Jinping moves against India at...

The development comes as the Indian government plans to launch a National Critical Mineral Stockpile (NCMS) programme. Know what it is below.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Oct 15, 2025, 06:28 PM IST

Modi govt's masterstroke over EV subsidies rattles China, Xi Jinping moves against India at...
File photo
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

China has filed a complaint against India in the World Trade Organisation (WTO) over New Delhi's subsidies for electric vehicles (EVs) and batteries. The country alleged that the incentives give domestic industries an unfair competitive advantage, Reuters reported. The ministry added that it would take 'firm measures' to effectively safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of its domestic industries. 

What did India say?

Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said that the ministry will look at the detailed submissions made by China. An official said that China has also filed similar applications against Turkiye, Canada and the EU. "They have sought consultations with India," the official said.

What next?

Seeking consultation is the first step of the dispute settlement process as per WTO rules. If the consultations requested with India do not result in a satisfactory solution, the EU can request that the WTO set up a panel in the case to rule on the issue raised.

The development comes as the Indian government plans to launch a National Critical Mineral Stockpile (NCMS) programme, which aims to ensure the availability of rare earth elements in the country. These rare earth minerals are essential for the production of electric vehicles, wind turbines and other green energy technology developments.

READ | OpenAI's Sam Altman takes BIG decison, says ChatGPT to soon allow erotica for...

India-China trade partnership

China is the second-largest trading partner of India. In the last fiscal, India's exports to China contracted 14.5 per cent to USD 14.25 billion against USD 16.66 billion in 2023-24, PTI reported. The imports, however, rose by 11.52 per cent in 2024-25 to USD 113.45 billion against USD 101.73 billion in 2023-24. India's trade deficit with China has widened to USD 99.2 billion during 2024-25.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
BIG development in Durgapur rape case, survivor's friend arrested as police rule out gang-rape
BIG development in Durgapur rape case, police arrest survivor's friend
Download Pikashow APK (Official) – Watch IPL , Live Cricket & Movies Free
Download Pikashow APK (Official) – Watch IPL , Live Cricket & Movies Free
Aneet Padda stuns as showstopper for Tarun Tahiliani’s Bejewelled Collection at Lakmé Fashion Week 2025; See pics
Aneet Padda stuns as showstopper for Tarun Tahiliani’s Bejewelled Collection
Ravi Kishan reveals Shah Rukh Khan shot for Army in 103 degree fever: 'When we saw his commitment...'
Ravi Kishan reveals Shah Rukh Khan shot for Army in 103 degree fever
Karauli Sarkar: To unite Faith, Art and Spiritual Reasoning in the Heart of Vrindavan
Karauli Sarkar: Uniting Faith, Art, and Spiritual Reasoning in Vrindavan
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE