PM Modi in Bangladesh: Kali Temple visit, delegation-level talks, meeting Matuas on his itinerary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day Bangladesh visit starting Friday. This is PM Modi's first trip to a foreign country since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. His visit is taking place at a time Bangladesh is commemorating Mujib Borsho, the birth centenary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and 50 years of the country's war of liberation.

The two countries are also celebrating 50 years of the establishment of diplomatic ties.

Bangladesh redecorated two Hindu temples in the country's southwest ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit. Modi will offer prayers there and attend the grand celebrations of the golden jubilee of the nation's independence and the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

During his two-day visit, PM Modi is scheduled to visit the Jeshoreshwari and Orkandi temples in southwestern Shatkhira and Gopalganj.

March 27 ITINERARY

PM Narendra Modi will visit the mausoleum of 'Bangabandhu' Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Tungipara in Gopalganj district, the first Indian dignitary to ever visit the place.

Modi is also scheduled to visit the Jeshoreshwari and Orkandi temples in Southwestern Shatkhira and Gopalganj today.

In the afternoon, PM Modi will hold talks with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina at the Prime Minister's Office.

PM Modi will also hold restricted and delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Memorandum of understandings (MoUs), are to be signed between both the leaders. India and Bangladesh are likely to sign at least five MoUs.

A number of projects will be inaugurated virtually by PM Narendra Modi.

The visit is also likely to see a number of pacts, including one on trade, being signed.

A number of announcements, bolstering cooperation in areas such as health, railway connectivity, border development and startups, are also expected to be made.

The two countries are likely to sign three MoUs during PM's visit, the Bangladesh Foreign Minister had earlier said.

Later, PM Modi will meet Bangladesh President Md Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban presidential palace before leaving for New Delhi in the evening.