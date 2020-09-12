Headlines

Mistake to believe attack was 'one-off': Al-Qaeda threatens Charlie Hebdo for reprinting Prophet Mohammed's caricatures

On Jan. 7, 2015, brothers, Said and Cherif Kouachi went on a killing spree at the Charlie Hebdo office in Paris. They open fired on the reporters and illustrators at the satirical weekly office.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 12, 2020, 05:09 PM IST

The SITE observatory said on Friday that Al-Qaeda threatened French satirical weekly magazine Charlie Hebdo after it decided to republish controversial cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed.

in its publication One Ummah, Al-Qaeda has stated that France could witness a repeat of the 2015 attacks. The publication stated that it would be a mistake to believe that the attack on Charlie Hebdo's offices was 'one-off'.

The publication also called the cartoon "contemptible", adding that it had the t had the "same message" for the France of President Emmanuel Macron as it did for his predecessor Francois Hollande who was president at the time of the 2015 attacks.

In what seems to be growing resentment towards Macron, the publication emphasised that he "gave a green light" to the republication of the cartoons.

The comments came in an English edition of the Al-Qaeda publication to mark the anniversary of September 11, 2001, attacks on the United States carried out by the terror network.

Charlie Hebdo had reprinted caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad on the eve of the first trial for the January 2015 attacks against Charlie Hebdo. The caricatures re-published were first printed in the fall of 2005 by the Danish newspaper Jyllands-Posten, setting off sometimes violent protests in early 2006 by Muslims who believe depicting Muhammad is blasphemy.

The trial, which began on September 2 and is expected to continue until November, sees 14 suspected accomplices face justice even though all the perpetrators were killed in the wake of the attacks.

The trial, which will run for 10 weeks and be filmed throughout.

On Jan. 7, 2015, brothers, Said and Cherif Kouachi went on a killing spree at the Charlie Hebdo office in Paris. They open fired on the reporters and illustrators at the satirical weekly office.

Among the dead were, the editor Stéphane Charbonnier, known as Charb, four other cartoonists including Cabu, two columnists, a copy editor, a guest attending the meeting, and the caretaker. 

The far-right Islamists were reportedly angry over portrayals of the Prophet Mohammed for which the editorial team has been receiving many death threats, and in 2011 their office was petrol bombed.

