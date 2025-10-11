Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Mississippi: 4 killed, several injured after mass shooting in US state; manhunt underway

The shooting occurred around midnight (local time) in Leland, a small town roughly 200 kilometers from the state capital Jackson. Police have launched a manhunt to nab suspects in the case. Read on for more details on this.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Oct 11, 2025, 10:35 PM IST

Mississippi: 4 killed, several injured after mass shooting in US state; manhunt underway
Police have launched a manhunt to nab suspects in the case.
Four people have been killed and several others injured after a mass shooting in the US state of Mississippi. Four of the injured are said to be in critical condition. The shooting occurred around midnight (local time) in Leland, a small town roughly 200 kilometers from state capital Jackson.

Reportedly, no one is in custody till now and the police have launched a manhunt to nab suspects in the case. The attack took place on a day the local high school scheduled to play a football game to mark homecoming, an annual tradition in the US.

Leland's mayor John Lee described the shooting incident in his town as a "tragedy." He told the BBC: "We're a city that, not high crime and about 3,700 people. We all get along, and everybody knows everybody. So this is definitely a tragedy to us."

According to reports, another deadly shooting was reported from Heidelberg, a small town in Mississippi. That attack reportedly claimed two lives, Heidelberg Police Chief Cornell White told the Associated Press (AP). It is not yet known whether the two shooting incidents are linked.

Derrick Simmons, member of the Mississippi State Senate, said in a statement to AP: "People were just congregating and having a good time in the downtown of Leland." He added: "It’s just senseless gun violence...What we are experiencing now is just a proliferation of guns just being in circulation." The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said it was assisting the probe into the Leland shooting, according to CNN.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
