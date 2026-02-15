Missing Indian student Saketh Sreenivasaiah found dead in US, here’s what we know so far

A 22-year-old Indian student, Saketh Sreenivasaiah, who was from Karnataka and was a student at the University of California, Berkeley, has been found dead. He was missing since February 9 and was last seen near Lake Anza in the Berkeley hills.

A 22-year-old Indian student, Saketh Sreenivasaiah , who was from Karnataka and was a student at the University of California, Berkeley, has been found dead as confirmed by Indian consulate in San Franscisco. He was missing since February 9 and was last seen near Lake Anza in the Berkeley hills. His roommate earlier shared a post on seeking help for him to provide information on him.

After he was reported missing by his roommate, a citywide search around Lake Anza and Berkeley Hills areas was launched. His backpack, containing his passport and laptop, was later found near a residence close to Tilden Regional Park, also near the campus. Later his body was recovered.

The Indian consulate in San Franscisco confirmed that police recovered his body, while assuring all necessary assistance for the repatriation of his body to India at the earliest. In a statement on X, they said, "The Consulate deeply regrets to inform that local police have confirmed the recovery of the body of the missing Indian student, Saketh Sreenivasaiah. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones during this profoundly difficult time. The Consulate stands ready to provide all necessary assistance to the family, including coordination with local authorities and arrangements for the repatriation of mortal remains toIndia at the earliest. Our consular officers are in direct contact with the family and will support them with all required formalities and services."

Who was Saketh Sreenivasaiah?

Saketh Sreenivasaiah, 22, was from Indian state Karnataka. He pursued BTech degree in Chemical Engineering from IIT-Madras in 2025, and was pursuing a master's degree in Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering from UC Berkeley.



The Berkeley Police Department described the 22-year-old as an Indian male, approximately 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighing about 160 pounds (73 kg). He has short black hair and brown eyes.