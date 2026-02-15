FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Missing India student Saketh Sreenivasaiah found dead in US, here’s what we know so far

A 22-year-old Indian student, Saketh Sreenivasaiah, who was from Karnataka and was a student at the University of California, Berkeley, has found dead. He was missing since February 9 and was last seen near Lake Anza in the Berkeley hills.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Feb 15, 2026, 08:16 AM IST

A 22-year-old Indian student, Saketh Sreenivasaiah, who was from Karnataka and was a student at the University of California, Berkeley, has found dead. He was missing since February 9 and was last seen near Lake Anza in the Berkeley hills. His roommate earlier shared a post on seeking help for him to provide information on him.

The Indian consulate in San Franscisco confirmed that police recovered his body, while assuring all necessary assistance for the repatriation of his body to India at the earliest. In a statement, they said, "We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones during this profoundly difficult time."

Body found near Berkeley Hills

After he was reported missing by his roommate, a citywide search around Lake Anza and Berkeley Hills areas was launched. His backpack, containing his passport and laptop, was later found near a residence close to Tilden Regional Park, also near the campus. Later his body was recovered.

Who was Saketh Sreenivasaiah?

Saketh Sreenivasaiah, 22, hails from Indian state Karnataka. He pursued BTech degree in Chemical Engineering from IIT-Madras in 2025, and is currently pursuing a master's degree in Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering from UC Berkeley. 

The Berkeley Police Department described the 22-year-old as an Indian male, approximately 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighing about 160 pounds (73 kg). He has short black hair and brown eyes.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
Read More
