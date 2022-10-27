'Miss Universe' Pageant: After Donald Trump, Thai transgender rights campaigner buys organisation

The company that administers the Miss Universe pageants has been acquired for $20 million, according to a company announcement, by a Thai media tycoon and advocate for transgender rights.

According to a statement released on Wednesday by the JKN Global Group, of which Anne Jakapong Jakrajutatip serves as chief executive and also hosts the local version of 'Project Runway,' she becomes the first woman to own the beauty pageant organisation altogether.

The pageant, which was previously owned by Donald Trump, the former president of the United States, has received criticism for much of its 70-year history for supporting archaic notions of femininity.

In a statement, Ms Jakapong said the acquisition was a chance to 'evolve the brand,' and she told reporters she hoped it would improve Thailand's standing overseas. She stated in Bangkok, "I hope that this will serve as soft power for Thailand, and bring more tourists to our country."

She called the acquisition from Endeavor's IMG a "strong, strategic addition" to the portfolio of her company. Ms Jakapong expressed her gratitude to pageant fans on Facebook. In a statement, she added, "we seek not only to continue its legacy of providing a platform to passionate individuals from diverse backgrounds, cultures, and traditions but also to evolve the brand for the next generation."

Amy Emmerich, the president of the Miss Universe Organisation, and Paula Shugart will continue in their positions. The following Miss Universe competition will take place in the US city of New Orleans in January. In 165 nations, the competition is aired.

The distribution rights for foreign dramas, reality TV shows, and documentaries are held by JKN Global Group in Thailand. Following the announcement, the price of JKN Global Group shares increased by about 15%.

(With inputs from Agencies)