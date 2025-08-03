'Misled by Asim Munir...': Baloch leader's BIG warning to Donald Trump over his 'massive oil reserves' remark about Pakistan

The statement comes after Trump announced, earlier this week, that Pakistan and the US have concluded a deal to develop Pak’s oil reserves, claiming that “maybe” Islamabad will sell oil to New Delhi “someday”.

Mir Yar Baloch, a prominent Baloch leader, penned an open letter to US President Donald Trump stating that his administration was "gravely misled" by General Asim Munir about the “massive oil reserves” in Pakistan. The statement comes after Trump announced, earlier this week, that Pakistan and the US have concluded a deal to develop Pak’s oil reserves, claiming that “maybe” Islamabad will sell oil to New Delhi “someday”.

"Your recognition of the vast oil and mineral reserves in the region is indeed accurate. However, with due respect, it is imperative to inform your administration that you have been gravely misled by the Pakistani military leadership, particularly General Asim Munir, and by their diplomatic channels regarding the true geography and ownership of these critical resources,” Mir Yar Baloch wrote, condemning Islamabad's deliberate attempt to misappropriate Balochistan’s wealth for political and financial gain.

Mir further added that the "untapped reserves of oil, natural gas, copper, lithium, uranium, and rare earth minerals" belong to Balochistan, which he emphasised, is currently under illegal occupation by Pakistan.

"These untapped reserves of oil, natural gas, copper, lithium, uranium, and rare earth minerals are not located within the territories of Punjab, which is the actual Pakistan. They belong to the Republic of Balochistan, a historically sovereign nation currently under illegal occupation by Pakistan. The claim that these resources belong to Pakistan is not only false, it is a deliberate attempt to misappropriate Balochistan’s wealth for political and financial gain,” he said.

Mir also sounded alarm bells against Pak's radicalised military and proxy organisations's rogue access to “Balochistan’s trillion-dollar reserves of rare earth minerals”. "Allowing Pakistan’s radicalised military, and rogue ISI known for sponsoring Al-Qaeda and various proxy groups responsible for the deaths of thousands of U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan, to exploit Balochistan’s trillion-dollar reserves of rare earth minerals would be a grave strategic mistake,” he wrote.

Mir pointed out that such access would enhance the operational and financial capabilities of the ISI -- Pakistani intelligence agency -- enabling it to facilitate large-scale attacks like the ghastly 9/11.

“Such access would significantly enhance the operational and financial capabilities of the ISI, enabling it to expand its global terror networks, recruit more militants, and potentially facilitate large-scale attacks reminiscent of 9/11,” Mir wrote in his letter to Trump.