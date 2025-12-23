Miscreants set a Hindu family's home on fire, gives 'final warning' to community with note, 'if you fail...'

In the latest attack on the Hindu community in Bangladesh, perpetrators set a home belonging to a Hindu family on fire. The fire consumed not only the home's furniture and other household items but also the family's pets. The miscreants also left a warning banner outside the house.

What did miscreants waerned Hindu community of?

The miscreants also left a warning banner against the Hindu community near the burnt house. The banner blamed them for being involved in activities which are against Islam. The banner warned them against it or else they would have to face consequences.

The house belonged to expatriates Jayanti Sangha and Babu Shukushil in Chattogram who were able to escape the fire at the right time by cutting through the fence. The rest of the family members were also saved, said locals while talking to India Today. Apart from the members nothing was left of the house.

The banner handwritten in Bengali read, "This is to inform the Hindu residents of this area that you are being closely observed. You are accused of engaging in activities against Islam and the Muslim community. You are hereby warned to stop your movements, meetings, and activities immediately. If you fail to comply, you will face severe consequences."

Further, the banner also threatened that if the members of Hindu community ignore or violate these directions, everything belonging to them including their homes, properties and businesses will not be left undestroyed and warned them that "no one will be able to protect you". "This is the final warning. Any resistance will result in serious action," the banner said.

Earlier incidents

Amid the ongoing unrest, a senior leader of the National Citizen Party (NCP) was shot by unidentified attackers in Khulna, on Monday, adding to fears of escalating political violence in the country. The incident comes days after mobile lynching of a Hindu man, Dipu Chandra Das, was done in the Mymensingh district due to alleged blasphemy. Young Das was a mere worker in a garment factory who lived as a tenant in the Dubalia Para area of Bhaluka Upazila.