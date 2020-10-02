'Miracle cures' to 'Democratic party hoax': Donald Trump biggest driver of COVID-19 misinformation, study claims

Headlines

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha to reportedly host grand reception in Chandigarh on this date, details inside

South Africa star Quinton de Kock to retire from ODIs after ICC World Cup 2023

Jawan advance bookings beat Pathaan's all-time record in India, cross Rs 50 crore worldwide

DMK, BJP engage in poster war over Udhyanidhi's 'eradicate Sanatan Dharma' remark

National Nutrition Week: 5 myths about carbs that are preventing you from losing weight

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mission Raniganj motion poster: ‘Braveheart’ Akshay Kumar shines as ‘Bharat’s true hero’ in rescue thriller

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha to reportedly host grand reception in Chandigarh on this date, details inside

Chandrayaan 3: ISRO Shares 3-dimensional Image of Lander from Moon's Surface

8 Benefits of breathing exercise

10 Terrifying creatures armed with venomous tails

6 yoga asanas to improve concentration

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ananya Panday channels her inner Dream Girl in yellow saree, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Ankita Lokhande breaks down at her father's funeral; Shraddha Arya, Nandish Sandhu, others pay their last respects

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav flaunts his trophy; Pooja, Manisha, Bebika pose for paps after Grand Finale

Chandrayaan 3: ISRO Shares 3-dimensional Image of Lander from Moon's Surface

Jawan Box Office: How G20 Summit In Delhi Can Affect Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan Collection?

Political Row Erupts As ‘India’ Replaced With ‘Bharat’ On Invitation List For G20 Summit

Mission Raniganj motion poster: ‘Braveheart’ Akshay Kumar shines as ‘Bharat’s true hero’ in rescue thriller

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha to reportedly host grand reception in Chandigarh on this date, details inside

Jawan advance bookings beat Pathaan's all-time record in India, cross Rs 50 crore worldwide

HomeWorld

World

'Miracle cures' to 'Democratic party hoax': Donald Trump biggest driver of COVID-19 misinformation, study claims

The research identified 522,472 news articles that reproduced or amplified misinformation related to the coronavirus pandemic

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 02, 2020, 05:06 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A damning study conducted by Cornell University cast aspersions on United States President Donald Trump's understanding of the COVID-19 pandemic, and his public statements regarding it, some of which can be attributed to spreading 'infodemic' in the United States.

The new study suggests that among the world leaders, Trump has been found as the world’s biggest spreader of coronavirus misinformation.

A team from the Cornell Alliance for Science evaluated 38 million articles published by English-language, traditional media worldwide between Jan 1 and May 26 of this year.

It was calculated that nearly 38 percent of the “misinformation conversation” began with Trump doing things such as promoting unproven “miracle cures” for Covid-19 or claiming with zero evidence that the pandemic was a “Democratic Party hoax” aimed at derailing his presidency.

Elaborating on the scale of the infodemic, posts elicited 36 million engagements in social media,  three-quarters of them on Facebook.

The research identified 522,472 news articles that reproduced or amplified misinformation related to the coronavirus pandemic, or what the World Health Organisation has called the "infodemic".

The database they used aggregates coverage from countries such as the United States, Britain, India, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand and other African and Asian nations.

The posts were categorised into 11 main sub-topics, ranging from conspiracy theories to attacks on top scientist Anthony Fauci to the idea that the virus is a bioweapon unleashed by China.

The study found out that the most popular topic was termed  "miracle cures"--led by his April 24 press briefing where he said that it was possible to kill the COVID-19 virus by using disinfectants inside the body.

The study also revealed user interests in the use of hydroxychloroquine to cure COVID-19, which according to the World Health Organisation (WHO) is considered unproven.

It is also to be noted that Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19.

Trump on Thursday had said that he and first lady Melania Trump have undergone COVID-19 tests after one of his senior advisers tested positive for the infection, and added that they will begin their quarantine process.

Earlier, it was reported that Hope Hicks, a top adviser to President Trump, tested positive for the coronavirus and is experiencing symptoms.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Who was Gorakh Sharma? India's first Bass guitarist, who played in over 500 films including Darr, Karz and Aashiqui

Section 144 in Noida, Ghaziabad till October 15: Check guidelines for festive season, Delhi G20 Summit

Motorola launches Moto G54 affordable 5G phone in India, price starts at Rs 14,999

Happy Teachers’ Day 2023: Meet teacher who was once richer than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, his net worth is…

Meet woman who helps brother run Rs 73,090 crore firm, daughter of India's second richest mining billionaire

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ananya Panday channels her inner Dream Girl in yellow saree, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Ankita Lokhande breaks down at her father's funeral; Shraddha Arya, Nandish Sandhu, others pay their last respects

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav flaunts his trophy; Pooja, Manisha, Bebika pose for paps after Grand Finale

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE