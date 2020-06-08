Minneapolis City Council members commit to dismantle, defund police department

Minimum nine members of the Minneapolis City Council announced their intention to defund and dismantle the city's police department on Sunday amid the police killing of George Floyd.

"We committed to dismantling policing as we know it in the city of Minneapolis and to rebuild with our community a new model of public safety that actually keeps our community safe," Council President Lisa Bender told CNN.

Bender also added how with nine votes the city council would hold a veto-proof supermajority of the council's 13 members.

He also claimed that this pledge was a cognizance that the current system is not working in the right way.

"(We need) to listen, especially to our black leaders, to our communities of colour, for whom policing is not working and to really let the solutions lie in our community," she said.

While assessing the nature of 911 calls by constituents, Brender and other council members said that they found most were for mental health services, health and EMT and fire services.

The Minneapolis council members had earlier said they would take strict action towards dismantling the police department, including Bender, who took to Twitter earlier this week and wrote, "Yes. We are going to dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department and replace it with a transformative new model of public safety."

Jacob Frey, Minneapolis Mayor, was booed by protesters on Saturday night when he refused to execute the defunding and abolishing the city's police department.

The city council's declaration came as protests went into its thirteenth day on Sunday.