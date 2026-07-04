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Iran hits back at Trump's 'Hungry Nation' jab; says US must accept changed realities

Ghalibaf cited US malnutrition rates while lashing out at Trump over his 'hungry nation' remark against Iran. He also said the US must accept that "realities have changed" after the Israeli-US conflict with Iran.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jul 04, 2026, 07:44 AM IST

Iran hits back at Trump's 'Hungry Nation' jab; says US must accept changed realities
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Iran and the United States have remained at odds despite signing a Memorandum of Understanding to end the war officially. The war of words, however, continues. In the latest salvo, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf criticised US President Donald Trump for his remarks on Iran’s economy and food needs.

Iranian Speaker hits back at Trump’s 'Hungry Nation' claim

Ghalibaf cited US malnutrition rates while lashing out at Trump over his 'hungry nation' remark against Iran. In a post on X, Ghalibaf responded to Trump’s comments by writing, “Imagine having forty-something million of your own citizens on food stamps and calling another nation hungry. This is not a proclamation. This is a projection. Keep your SNAP advice."
“Our assets, our choices. Mind your malnutrition rates," he added.

Further, Ghalibaf, during his meeting with Uzbekistan's speaker of parliament, said the US must accept that "realities have changed" after the Israeli-US conflict with Iran. He noted that post-war developments have led Americans to acknowledge existing realities, creating room to expand trade and potentially lift sanctions. "Conditions have improved compared to the past, and post-war developments have caused Americans to accept existing realities. In such an environment, trade relations can be expanded further, and we hope that the groundwork for lifting sanctions will also be prepared," he said as reported by Al Jazeera.

What was Trump's 'hungry nation' remark?

In a CNBC interview, US President Donald Trump claimed Iran’s economy is severely weakened with "300 per cent inflation" and "making no money."  He said the US hopes to export food to Iran, specifically corn, wheat, and soybeans, exclusively from American farmers. "They need food. They need corn, wheat, and soybeans, and we're going to have our American farmers provide them exclusively. Assuming we get to the position where we should get to," he said. 

 Trump also claimed Iran has agreed to "just about everything" in ongoing diplomatic talks. He stressed the primary US objective remains preventing Tehran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

Meanwhile, in the ongoing 14-point MoU, negotiations between Qatar and Pakistan, on July 1, concluded separate meetings with US and Iranian negotiators in Doha, with "positive progress", according to Qatar's foreign ministry official spokesperson. The parties agreed to continue discussions, with the next meeting to be scheduled at the earliest possible time following the former Iranian Supreme Leader's funeral.

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