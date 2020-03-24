Mind = Blown! These 'Work From Home' memes during coronavirus pandemic will leave you in splits

There is something for everyone!

The coronavirus pandemic has affected more than 381,000 people and claimed over 16,500 deaths around the globe. The deadly virus has made all companies across the world have asked their employees to work from home.

People are staying inside and working at home to practice social distancing.

There is a huge difference between work from home (WFH) and working from the office. For example, while going to office you get dressed up, in WFH you work in PJs.

From helping in household chores to asking your parents to keep TV volume low, working from home can be hilarious for some.

Memes are great at uniting people in a time of crisis and social media is abuzz with funny posts about WFH. There is something for everyone, take a look...

My coworker stole my chair. I think we need to have a discussion on boundaries in the workplace. #WorkFromHome pic.twitter.com/Ox5ZRhFbyg — Alexa Simone (@ThatsSoKrahe) March 23, 2020

#ICantWorkFromHomeSo I just post memes about being able to work from home to cheer myself up.#woof #DogTweet pic.twitter.com/Vd11EP6e0z —Beware of Dogm (@ellelljaytoo) March 23, 2020

Work From Home Mein Ghar baithe Memes scroll karne ke baad Nibba pic.twitter.com/0mrWhlSqaS — S Ravind King (@sravindking) March 17, 2020

People in Mumbai Starting to work from home,

but missing the local train..

#coronavirusindia pic.twitter.com/Ae2aMfjx3n — Excuse_meme_saab (@ankityadav08) March 16, 2020

Me in the Skype meeting vs me when the Skype meeting is finished pic.twitter.com/jniJeEfDSb — GusWasalu (@guswasalu) March 23, 2020

My #workfromhome office assistant keeps on insisting it’s break time. pic.twitter.com/TPBJ3QVEnF — J Burch (@JBurch1971) March 23, 2020

Desi Work from home memes for meme lovers pic.twitter.com/uq8NDnHUMq — A DECENT GUY (@gandallfDGrey) March 17, 2020

EXPECTATION: I’m gonna do so much with this time- work from home, cooking, cleaning, baking, reading, DIY, yoga, painting, planning etc. REALITY: ... #Corvid19uk #QuarantineLife pic.twitter.com/n46HEK59lG — Charlotte - Newcastle Food Blogger (@CharlotteRKidd) March 17, 2020