Mind = Blown! These 'Work From Home' memes during coronavirus pandemic will leave you in splits

The coronavirus pandemic has affected more than 381,000 people and claimed over 16,500 deaths around the globe. The deadly virus has made all companies across the world have asked their employees to work from home.
People are staying inside and working at home to practice social distancing.
There is a huge difference between work from home (WFH) and working from the office. For example, while going to office you get dressed up, in WFH you work in PJs.
From helping in household chores to asking your parents to keep TV volume low, working from home can be hilarious for some.
Memes are great at uniting people in a time of crisis and social media is abuzz with funny posts about WFH.
My coworker stole my chair. I think we need to have a discussion on boundaries in the workplace. #WorkFromHome pic.twitter.com/Ox5ZRhFbyg— Alexa Simone (@ThatsSoKrahe) March 23, 2020
#WorkFromHome— Chronology वाले _ बाबा. (@aflatoon391) March 23, 2020
Day 1 Day 5 pic.twitter.com/nvbo4quqm8
I'm a #3. Lol #workingfromhome #WorkFromHomeLife pic.twitter.com/l2wZXzmhFe— Michael Davis (@debtermination) March 22, 2020
#ICantWorkFromHomeSo I just post memes about being able to work from home to cheer myself up.#woof #DogTweet pic.twitter.com/Vd11EP6e0z—Beware of Dogm (@ellelljaytoo) March 23, 2020
Work From Home Mein Ghar baithe Memes scroll karne ke baad Nibba pic.twitter.com/0mrWhlSqaS— S Ravind King (@sravindking) March 17, 2020
People in Mumbai Starting to work from home,— Excuse_meme_saab (@ankityadav08) March 16, 2020
but missing the local train..
#coronavirusindia pic.twitter.com/Ae2aMfjx3n
meme from the future#CoronaVirusUpdate #coronavirus #CoronavirusOutbreakindia #IndiaFightsCorona #StaySafeStayHome #SocialDistancing #CoronavirusPandemic #JantaCurfewChallenge #Corona #WorkFromHome pic.twitter.com/yTgNwJGdLD— Sunny (@MemesMakethMan) March 20, 2020
Working from sometimes is a bit of a danger!!!#COVID19 #WorkFromHome— TVNewsCap (@TVNewsCaps100) March 23, 2020
pic.twitter.com/IHTBHJb5sw
Me in the Skype meeting vs me when the Skype meeting is finished pic.twitter.com/jniJeEfDSb— GusWasalu (@guswasalu) March 23, 2020
#WorkFromHome just got a lot cuter. pic.twitter.com/677pQD4Q5J— Avigail C.J. Spira(@Avigailcjm) March 23, 2020
My #workfromhome office assistant keeps on insisting it’s break time. pic.twitter.com/TPBJ3QVEnF— J Burch (@JBurch1971) March 23, 2020
Desi Work from home memes for meme lovers pic.twitter.com/uq8NDnHUMq— A DECENT GUY (@gandallfDGrey) March 17, 2020
EXPECTATION: I’m gonna do so much with this time- work from home, cooking, cleaning, baking, reading, DIY, yoga, painting, planning etc. REALITY: ... #Corvid19uk #QuarantineLife pic.twitter.com/n46HEK59lG— Charlotte - Newcastle Food Blogger (@CharlotteRKidd) March 17, 2020
(After doing 2 hours of work from home)— BroNuts (@BroNutsMemes) March 19, 2020
Employees in mail : pic.twitter.com/ZuxT7nA7qn