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Minab School Bombing: Did US apologise for killing of 168 students in Iran?

Iran's Supreme Leader representative Ayatullah Abdul Majid Hakeem Elahi says US missile hit Shajareh Tayyebeh school in Minab on Feb 28, killing 168 people, most children. Says bodies still unrecovered, US yet to apologise.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 23, 2026, 02:11 PM IST

Minab School Bombing: Did US apologise for killing of 168 students in Iran?
Minab school bombing
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Nearly seven months into the war, the United States has still not apologised for the strike on a primary school in Iran's Minab city, a senior Iranian representative said at the NDTV World Summit.

Ayatullah Dr Abdul Majid Hakeem Elahi, representative of Iran's Supreme Leader and a senior diplomat, alleged that the attack killed 168 people and that the bodies of some children remain unrecovered.

'They attacked primary school two times'

"They attacked Iran. On February 28, they attacked a primary school two times and killed 168 innocent people at the school. Till now, some of the bodies of these children couldn't be found," Elahi said.

"Their mothers and fathers are still crying because they don't have any grave to go to and cry for their children," he said.

Elahi noted that a new academic session started in Iran earlier this month, and the parents of children killed in the strike are struggling to come to terms with their loss.

"They brought a lot of notebooks and books for the children, but there is no one. Now they are suffering," he said.

Slamming Donald Trump administration

Slamming the US government under the Donald Trump administration, the Iranian diplomat said Washington is yet to apologise for bombing the civilian target when the war started on February 28.

"Unfortunately until now the United States, the State of America, didn't apologise for this big mistake and for attacking our primary school. Furthermore, the UN sent an investigators' committee for investigating this event," he said.

According to Iranian claims, at least one US missile hit the Shajareh Tayyebeh school in Minab at the start of the US-Israeli war against Iran in February. Iranian state media have reported that the strike killed 168 people, most of them children.

What has US said?

The Trump administration has yet to directly accept responsibility or release the findings of a Pentagon investigation into the school bombing.

The claims have also been examined by a UN-backed investigative team. The team based its allegations on two strikes, one involving Tomahawk missiles that hit the "clearly identifiable" school and another in which Precision Strike Missiles dispersed tungsten pellets over a "clearly identifiable sports complex and residential area" in the southern city of Lamerd, also on February 28.

According to reports, the UN-backed team said 22 civilian men and women were killed in Lamerd. US Central Command has denied responsibility for the strike on Lamerd.

There has been no final independent accounting of what happened in Minab, and the death toll cited by Iran could not be independently verified.

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