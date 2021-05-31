Millionaire Naftali Bennett announces possible coalition with Lapid to replace Benjamin Netanyahu as Israel PM

Naftali Bennett is likely to be Israel’s next prime minister. Bennett has taken a step further on Sunday to form a new government by replaying Israel’s veteran Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Former Defence Minister Naftali Bennett of the ultra-nationalist pro-settler Yamina party has announced that he will be part of a possible coalition that could lead to the end of PM Benjamin Netanyahu's power in the country. He would opt for an alliance with opposition leader Yair Lapid of Yesh Atid.

Naftali Bennett, 49 is a millionaire who is a former tech entrepreneur and a generation younger than 71-year-old PM Benjamin Netanyahu who is the longest-serving leader in Israel.

The deadline to form a coalition is till Wednesday. Opposition activities in Israel have intensified after a ceasefire following the deadly military conflict with the Islamic group Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Bennett on Sunday claimed that the leftist parties would back him to lead a coalition government. In the last general elections in March, Religious-nationalist Yamina won seven seats. While one member has refused to join an anti-Netanyahu coalition.