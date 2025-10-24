FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Pakistan's Karachi police have arrested a domestic worker identified as Wajid Ali for allegedly stealing over PKR 2,27,000 in cash and multiple gold biscuits from his employer.

ANI

Updated : Oct 24, 2025, 06:39 PM IST | Edited by : Vanshika Tyagi

Millionaire domestic help Wajid Ali arrested in Pakistan for stealing Rs 227000, gold biscuits; owns multiple properties, cars
 Pakistan's Karachi police have arrested a domestic worker identified as Wajid Ali for allegedly stealing over PKR 2,27,000 in cash and multiple gold biscuits from his employer, The Express Tribune reported.

Quoting a police official, Express Tribune reported that 5-tola gold biscuits, two 2-tola biscuits, seven 1-tola biscuits, and PKR 227,000 in cash were recovered from Ali. Investigators also revealed that the person transferred large sums through ATMs and cheques, amounting to millions of rupees.

According to police, the person had been working at the same residence for the past eight years. He had confessed during the initial stages of the investigation that he had stolen money and other valuables from his employer's home for several years.

Police said he had taken cash, gold, US dollars, and other valuable items from cupboards and safes on multiple occasions, according to the Express Tribune.

The District South Police spokesperson also said that the suspect disclosed he had purchased properties and vehicles using the stolen money and had transferred large amounts to other bank accounts. The Sahil Police registered a case and handed the suspect over to the Investigation Police, which is now examining his bank records, assets, and financial transactions.

The incident comes a few months after the arrest of a "millionaire" domestic worker named Shehnaz, who was found living a lavish lifestyle and owned cars, motorcycles, apartments, and shops.

Police officials said further investigations are underway to determine the total value of assets acquired through the stolen funds, The Express Tribune said.

Earlier in July, in Karachi's Defence Area, South Investigation SSP Ali Hassan said that a person identified as Farzana Kausar alias Mehreen allegedly stole jewellery worth PKR 6.5 million from a bungalow in Karachi before fleeing the city. She was later traced and apprehended through technical surveillance.

During interrogation, police said, the accused confessed to administering drug-laced green tea to the family members, rendering them unconscious before executing the theft.

