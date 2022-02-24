Headlines

Military intervention by Russia is 'blatant aggression', resulted in civilian casualties: Ukraine ambassador to India

Polikha told a press conference in New Delhi that despite claims that strikes would be limited to military targets, Russian forces are crossing border

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 24, 2022, 05:46 PM IST

Ukrainian ambassador to India Igor Polikha on Thursday termed Russia’s military operation in Ukraine a case of ‘blatant aggression’ which it says has led to civilian casualties. Addressing a press briefing here in New Delhi, Polikha said in spite of the assurances of the strikes only on the military installations, the Russian troops are crossing the border. "It’s a case of blatant aggression which started at 5 o'clock in the morning. We have confirmed information that a lot of Ukrainian aerodromes, military airports, military installations were attacked by bombs and missile attacks," Polikha told media persons.

"Some attacks happened on the outskirts of the capital. Some attacks happened deep inside the territory of Ukraine. We’re getting the first information about casualties among our soldiers and among the civilian population," he added. Giving the update on the situation in Ukraine, the envoy said "we have first civilian casualties even on outskirts of the capital." "There’s fighting in some areas. According to information of our Ministry of Defence, Ukrainian side shot down 5 Russian fighter planes, 2 helicopters, we destroyed 2 tanks and several trucks," Ukrainian envoy added.

READ | Indian embassy in Ukraine to Indians: Maintain calm, remain safe wherever you are

The Indian embassy in Kiev earlier today said the present situation in Ukraine is highly uncertain and Indian citizens should remain calm and safe amid escalating situation in Ukraine following the Russian military operations. The advisory was issued in the light of Russian military operations in the Donbas region which has prompted criticism and sanctions from several western countries. Russian President Vladimir Putin said special military operations are being launched "to protect" the people in the Donbas region. He also warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences".

Leaders from a number of countries including the UK, the US, Canada, and the European Union have condemned Russia’s military operations in the Donbas region. Amid Russia’s military operations, Ukraine has introduced martial law and urged citizens to remain calm. Ukraine has closed the airspace for civilian aircraft "due to the high risk of aviation safety."Defending Russia’s decision to take military action in the Donbas region, the Russian envoy to the UN Vasily Alekseevich Nebenzya said that the Russian operation is aimed to protect residents in eastern Ukraine.

READ | Cryptocurrencies dive after Russia's all-out attack on Ukraine

