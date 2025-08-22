Milan Airport Fire: Panic erupts at Malpensa Airport as man sets fire to check-in counter, watch video here

Footage of the incident shared on social media shows black smoke billowing from the terminal as panicked passengers evacuated the area.

A man set fire to a check-in area at a popular Italian airport, forcing a partial evacuation. Video footage posted on social media shows panic situations inside Milan's Malpensa Airport's Terminal 1, as a man smashed screens between two check-in desks and set fire to a rubbish bin.

He also allegedly tried to hit several security guards following the incident. Officials are investigating the incident, and the reasons behind the attack remain unclear.

The suspect was allegedly smashing screens between check-in desks 12 and 13, according to Italian outlet Varese News, when a staff member observed smoke rising and stepped in. When the staff member intervened to stop the man, several passengers joined in to assist in bringing him down. While travelers were compelled to wait outside, emergency personnel arrived to combat the fire.

Following the incident, the airport's Terminal 1 was partially closed. Although the Lombardy Airports Association verified the suspect's detention, authorities have not disclosed any information; therefore, the motivation is still unknown. Despite this, airport operations continued, but the organization issued a warning about potential flight cancellations and delays. According to airport workers, the air is still 'unbreathable.'

A spokesperson for the provincial fire service said in a later statement: "The presence of smoke required the evacuation of the terminal itself for safety reasons. The affected area was quickly reached and made safe. Operations at the airport continued without significant disruption to air traffic."