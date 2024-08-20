Mike Lynch Missing: Conspiracy theories build around 'British Bill Gates' disappearance

UK tech billionaire Mike Lynch goes missing after his yacht sinks off Italy sparking conspiracy theories following the sudden death of his co-defendant.

Britain's 'Bill Gates' missing: Mike Lynch who is often referred as the Britain's Bill Gates and is one of the UK's most prominent tech entrepreneurs has been reported missing. The incident came into light after his luxury superyacht sank off the coast of Italy on Monday, August 19. The 59-year-old tech tycoon’s disappearance has sparked widespread speculation, particularly since it occurred just hours after his former colleague, Stephen Chamberlain, died in a separate tragic incident.

Lynch, who built Britain’s largest software company, Autonomy, and then spent years defending himself against fraud allegations, was last seen aboard his superyacht, the Bayesian. The vessel, which was carrying 22 people, capsized after being struck by a waterspout near the Italian island of Sicily. While 15 people were rescued, one person was found dead, and six others, including Lynch, remain missing.

The news of Lynch's disappearance comes shortly after Chamberlain, his co-defendant in a high-profile U.S. fraud trial, was killed in what many are calling a "freak accident." Chamberlain, who was the former Vice President of Finance at Autonomy, was struck by a car while jogging on Saturday, just hours before Lynch's yacht went down. He was 52 years old.

The proximity of these two tragic events has fueled conspiracy theories on social media, with many finding it difficult to believe that both incidents could be mere coincidences. Social media platform X has been flooded with speculations, with users questioning the likelihood of two such high-profile individuals being involved in separate accidents so close in time.

“Sorry but this is just too weird. It can't possibly be a coincidence that BOTH Mike Lynch and Stephen Chamberlain were killed in freak accidents within a couple of days of each other,” wrote Professor Katherine Schofield on X. Another user, Clive Ansell, echoed these sentiments, suggesting that the timing of the incidents has led him to question the official narrative.

Lynch's disappearance comes after a 12-year legal battle over the sale of Autonomy to Hewlett-Packard (HP) for $11 billion. In 2012, just a year after the sale, HP accused Lynch of inflating the company’s value, leading to an $8.8 billion write-down. Lynch spent the following decade fighting these allegations, and in June 2024, he was acquitted of criminal charges by a jury in San Francisco.

The billionaire was celebrating the verdict aboard his superyacht when the tragic accident occurred. As the search continues for Lynch and the others who remain missing, the mysterious circumstances surrounding his disappearance and Chamberlain’s death continue to fuel public speculation.

