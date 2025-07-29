Midtown Manhattan shooting: Who was Shane Tamura? 27-year-old man who opened fire inside NYC office building

One civilian is reportedly in critical condition, while another civilian and the police officer--who was shot in the back--are expected to recover, CNN reported, citing a law enforcement official. The NYPD bomb squad has also been deployed to the scene.

The mass shooting at the Midtown Manhattan skyscraper at 345 Park Avenue claimed multiple lives, a law enforcement official told CNN. It was the 254th mass shooting in the US, and the gunman responsible for the deadly shooting has been identified as 27-year-old Shane Tamura from Las Vegas. He was reportedly found dead due to a self-inflicted injury in a stairwell in the building.

Who was Shane Tamura?

According to CNN reports, Shane was born in Hawaii but later moved to Las Vegas. He had no significant criminal background. He had a concealed carry permit for a handgun and an expired private investigator license in Nevada. He was believed to be a former football player for Granada Hills. Some unconfirmed reports suggest that his possible motive was to target the building housing the NFL headquarters, as he had failed to make it to the NFL. However, the police have yet to release an official statement regarding his background.



Tamura entered a skyscraper at 345 Park Avenue in Midtown Manhattan just before 6:30 p.m. on Monday, opening fire and injuring a police officer and two others. He first exchanged fire with a New York Police Department officer in the lobby of 345 Park Avenue, at around 6:40 p.m. Then the gunman went up to the 33rd floor, and the NYPD received calls from the 32nd and 33rd floors. They received reports of a body found in a stairwell with a rifle. The skyscraper at 345 Park Avenue houses a number of financial firms, including Blackstone, the world's largest hedge fund, as well as KPMG and Deutsche Bank, along with the NFL headquarters.



Midtown Manhattan shooting killed at least four people



Following the shooting incident, the NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch confirmed that the lone shooter has been "neutralised," as reported by CNN. Numerous emergency vehicles, including ambulances, were seen at the scene. One civilian is reportedly in critical condition, while another civilian and the police officer--who was shot in the back--are expected to recover, CNN reported, citing a law enforcement official. The NYPD bomb squad has also been deployed to the scene. Meanwhile, FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino also stated that authorities from the agency are at the scene assisting the NYPD.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams confirmed the ongoing investigation and advised residents near the area to remain indoors and take safety precautions."I have been on the scene at the shooting in Midtown, and we can report that the shooter is neutralised. The NYPD are now searching 345 Park Avenue carefully. If you are in the building, please stay where you are. People have been shot and injured, and I will soon be going to the hospital," Adams stated in a post on X.

