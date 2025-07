Midtown Manhattan shooting: At least 2 dead, 4 injured in mass shooting outside casino in Nevada; suspect 'neutralised'

Police had detained the suspect after he was injured, as he was shot by the police during the incident.

At least two people were killed and four others were injured after a mass shooting erupted outside a Nevada casino on Monday (local time), the New York Post stated, citing reports. According to the New York Post, citing the Reno Gazette Journal, the incident occurred around 7:25 am (local time) near the valet parking area of the Grand Sierra Resort in the city of Reno, towards the northwest section of the state.

Police had detained the suspect after he was injured, as he was shot by the police during the incident. Some of the injured are said to be in critical condition, the New York Post reported. Numerous emergency vehicles, including ambulances, were seen at the scene.

Reno City Council member Devon Reese addressed the tragedy on Facebook, expressing sorrow over the loss of life and condemning the ongoing crisis of gun violence in the US. He emphasised that while Reno is a strong community, it is not immune to such tragedies and urged that this kind of violence must not become accepted as normal--"not here, not anywhere."

"Tragically, lives have been lost this morning in Reno in yet another act of senseless gun violence. Media staging is on the west side of GSR. My heart breaks for the victims, their families, and our entire community. Reno is strong but we are not immune to the epidemic of gun violence gripping this nation. We cannot accept this as normal. Not here. Not anywhere," Reese stated in the post.

Further details awaited.



