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Middle East War: Iran’s key Natanz nuclear site targeted by US-Israel again, no radiation threat reported

Israel and the US have again struck Iran's key nuclear site, Natanz, as reported by the United Nations nuclear watchdog. However, no radioactive leaks have been reported after the attack, and residents living near the site were not at risk.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Mar 21, 2026, 09:04 PM IST

Middle East War: Iran’s key Natanz nuclear site targeted by US-Israel again, no radiation threat reported
Iran's Natanz nuclear facility was again attacked by the US and Israel
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The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Saturday said that Iran informed that its key nuclear site, Natanz, was attacked by Israel and the US. In a post on X, the United Nations nuclear watchdog wrote, ''The IAEA has been informed by Iran that the Natanz nuclear site was attacked today. No increase in off-site radiation levels reported. IAEA is looking into the report. The IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi reiterates call for military restraint to avoid any risk of a nuclear accident.'' For those unversed, the Natanz facility is one of Iran's key nuclear installations and has been an international concern for years.

On Saturday, Iranian state media outlet Tasnim news agency reported that the US and Israel jointly launched an attack on Iran's key uranium enrichment facility in Natanz. The report further stated that no radioactive leaks had been detected following the attack, and residents living near the facility were not at risk.

The conflict in the Middle East is set to enter its fourth week after the US and Israel jointly launched strikes on Iran on February 28, killing its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. After the death of Khamenei, his son Mojtaba Khamenei was appointed as the new Supreme Leader of Iran.

Meanwhile, Iran is still alive in the ongoing conflict and has taken complete control over the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial waterway responsible for 20 percent of the world's oil supply. It has deeply affected the global crude oil supply, and over 90 countries across the globe have already increased their retail prices for petrol and diesel.

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