Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Viral video: Man feeds water to thirsty cobra with bottle, internet reacts

'Tears rolled down its eyes': Woman recalls how elephant guarded her, family from Wayanad landslides

Star shooter Manu Bhaker set to be India's flagbearer in Paris Olympics closing ceremony

Middle East Crisis: 50 rockets fired from southern Lebanon towards Israel

Not Nita Ambani, Radhika Merchant or Shloka Mehta..., Isha Ambani owns costliest necklace, its price is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Made in Rs 7 crore, this Arbaaz Khan film had no superstars, was rejected by critics, still became superhit, earned...

Made in Rs 7 crore, this Arbaaz Khan film had no superstars, was rejected by critics, still became superhit, earned...

'Tears rolled down its eyes': Woman recalls how elephant guarded her, family from Wayanad landslides

'Tears rolled down its eyes': Woman recalls how elephant guarded her, family from Wayanad landslides

Not Nita Ambani, Radhika Merchant or Shloka Mehta..., Isha Ambani owns costliest necklace, its price is...

Not Nita Ambani, Radhika Merchant or Shloka Mehta..., Isha Ambani owns costliest necklace, its price is...

Vishal Bhardwaj films ranked from best to worst

Vishal Bhardwaj films ranked from best to worst

AI reimagines Modern Family with Abhishek Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar

AI reimagines Modern Family with Abhishek Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar

Animals with strongest sense of smell

Animals with strongest sense of smell

Social Media पर जमकर ट्रोल हुई पूजा खेडकर, कभी अंधी तो कभी मानसिक रोगी, लोग बोले- 'दिला दो ओलंपिक गोल्ड'

Social Media पर जमकर ट्रोल हुई पूजा खेडकर, कभी अंधी तो कभी मानसिक रोगी, लोग बोले- 'दिला दो ओलंपिक गोल्ड'

कौन है गुलजार शेख? जिसे Views के आगे नहीं दिखी इंसान की जान की कीमत, हुआ गिरफ्तार  

कौन है गुलजार शेख? जिसे Views के आगे नहीं दिखी इंसान की जान की कीमत, हुआ गिरफ्तार  

Athlete बस ले आए Paris Olympic में Gold Medal, यहां इनाम से लादकर किस्मत बदल देगी Government

Athlete बस ले आए Paris Olympic में Gold Medal, यहां इनाम से लादकर किस्मत बदल देगी Government

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Made in Rs 7 crore, this Arbaaz Khan film had no superstars, was rejected by critics, still became superhit, earned...

Made in Rs 7 crore, this Arbaaz Khan film had no superstars, was rejected by critics, still became superhit, earned...

Iodine-rich superfoods that prevent, treat thyroid problems

Iodine-rich superfoods that prevent, treat thyroid problems

Inside Sachin Tendulkar’s lavish home in Mumbai

Inside Sachin Tendulkar’s lavish home in Mumbai

Wayanad Landslide Update: Death Toll Rises To 308, Over 200 People Injured, Rescue Ops Enter Day 4

Wayanad Landslide Update: Death Toll Rises To 308, Over 200 People Injured, Rescue Ops Enter Day 4

Hezbollah Attacks Israel With Dozens Of Rockets Days After Death Of Top Commander | Israel Vs Hamas

Hezbollah Attacks Israel With Dozens Of Rockets Days After Death Of Top Commander | Israel Vs Hamas

BJP Bihar President Dilip Jaiswal Takes Jibe On India Alliance Over 'Muslims' I DNA Political OH!

BJP Bihar President Dilip Jaiswal Takes Jibe On India Alliance Over 'Muslims' I DNA Political OH!

Made in Rs 7 crore, this Arbaaz Khan film had no superstars, was rejected by critics, still became superhit, earned...

Made in Rs 7 crore, this Arbaaz Khan film had no superstars, was rejected by critics, still became superhit, earned...

Mahesh Bhatt says he was 'devastated' after seeing Alia Bhatt's performance in this film: 'I didn't understand...'

Mahesh Bhatt says he was 'devastated' after seeing Alia Bhatt's performance in this film: 'I didn't understand...'

Aamir Khan refused this film as he wanted to play lead character; movie became blockbuster, earned over Rs 500 crore

Aamir Khan refused this film as he wanted to play lead character; movie became blockbuster, earned over Rs 500 crore

HomeWorld

World

Middle East Crisis: 50 rockets fired from southern Lebanon towards Israel

Videos showed Israel's Iron Dome defence system being activated over the area. Hezbollah said in a statement that it attacked a new Israeli settlement, Beit Hillel, with rockets.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Aug 04, 2024, 06:28 AM IST

Middle East Crisis: 50 rockets fired from southern Lebanon towards Israel
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

As tensions continue to escalate in the Middle East, around 50 rockets were fired from southern Lebanon towards Israel on Sunday (local time), SKY News reported, citing Israeli media reports.

Videos showed Israel's Iron Dome defence system being activated over the area. Hezbollah said in a statement that it attacked a new Israeli settlement, Beit Hillel, with rockets. This is in response to Israel's attacks on Palestinian villages in Gaza, which hurt civilians. Hezbollah is supporting the Palestinian people and their resistance. 

In a statement, Hezbollah said: "In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their valiant and honourable resistance, and in response to the Israeli enemy's attacks on the steadfast southern villages and safe homes, especially the attacks that targeted the villages of Kafr Kila and Deir Siryan and injured civilians, the Islamic Resistance included the new settlement of Beit Hillel in its fire schedule and bombarded it for the first time with dozens of Katyusha rockets." 

Israel is yet to comment on the incident. More details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Olympic swimmer collapses poolside after women’s 200m individual medley race, carried off in stretcher

Olympic swimmer collapses poolside after women’s 200m individual medley race, carried off in stretcher

Inaugural ceremony of Maa Ambey Kutir by Abhishek Pandey: A beacon of hope for underprivileged in Ballia

Inaugural ceremony of Maa Ambey Kutir by Abhishek Pandey: A beacon of hope for underprivileged in Ballia

After Drishti IAS owner Vikas Divyakriti and Super 30's Anand Kumar, UPSC educator Avadh Ojha finally breaks silence

After Drishti IAS owner Vikas Divyakriti and Super 30's Anand Kumar, UPSC educator Avadh Ojha finally breaks silence

Meet Indian, who owns over Rs 1400 crore mansion in London, much costlier than Mukesh Ambani, Lakshmi Mittal's UK homes

Meet Indian, who owns over Rs 1400 crore mansion in London, much costlier than Mukesh Ambani, Lakshmi Mittal's UK homes

Mukesh Ambani vs Gautam Adani: As Adani gears up to shake up FMCG sector, Mukesh Ambani may…

Mukesh Ambani vs Gautam Adani: As Adani gears up to shake up FMCG sector, Mukesh Ambani may…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Made in Rs 7 crore, this Arbaaz Khan film had no superstars, was rejected by critics, still became superhit, earned...

Made in Rs 7 crore, this Arbaaz Khan film had no superstars, was rejected by critics, still became superhit, earned...

Iodine-rich superfoods that prevent, treat thyroid problems

Iodine-rich superfoods that prevent, treat thyroid problems

Inside Sachin Tendulkar’s lavish home in Mumbai

Inside Sachin Tendulkar’s lavish home in Mumbai

Indian origin cricketers who play for other nations

Indian origin cricketers who play for other nations

From Tata Curvv to Mahindra XUV 3XO: Top electric car launches in India in 2024

From Tata Curvv to Mahindra XUV 3XO: Top electric car launches in India in 2024

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement