Middle East conflict, strait of Hormuz disruption and India’s energy security concerns

On the 14th day of the Israel-US/Iran conflict – March 13, 2026 -- US struck the Kharg Island through which 90% of Iran’s exports pass before reaching the Gulf. On March 14 and March 15, the US and Israel carried out several strikes Isfahan city in Iran.

US President Donald Trump in a telephonic interview with NBC news, on March 14, said, ‘Iran wants to make a deal, and I don’t want to make it because the terms aren’t good enough yet’.

Iranian Foreign Minister, Seyed Abbas Araghchi meanwhile -- in an interview with an Arabic newspaper -- reiterated two conditions for ending the war: first, unequivocal guarantees that attacks against Iran will not be repeated and second, compensation for the damages caused to Iran due to the conflict.

On the 14th day of the Israel-US/Iran conflict – March 13, 2026 -- US struck the Kharg Island through which 90% of Iran’s exports pass before reaching the Gulf. On March 14 and March 15, the US and Israel carried out several strikes Isfahan city in Iran.

As casualties have risen in Iran, Israel, Gulf countries and Lebanon the disruption in the Strait of Hormuz – through which 20% of global oil imports pass has drawn immense attention. While US President, Donald Trump has urged other countries to send war ships to prevent the closure of the Strait, reports suggest that Iran is considering allowing oil tankers to pass through the Strait if transactions are carried out in Chinese Yuan.

India-Iran engagement: The significance

On Thursday March 13, PM Modi spoke to Iranian President Mahmoud Pezeshkian. While commenting on his conversation, PM Modi said,‘.. Expressed deep concern over the escalation of tensions and the loss of civilian lives as well as damage to civilian infrastructure. The safety and security of Indian nationals, along with the need for unhindered transit of goods and energy, remain India’s top priorities. Reiterated India’s commitment to peace and stability and urged for dialogue and diplomacy,’

PM Modi’s conversation with the Iranian President came hours after the new Iranian Supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, had said that the closure of the Strait of Hormuz would be used as a ‘leverage’

External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar had spoken with his Iranian counterpart on several occasions – the conversation between Jaishankar and Aragchi, on March 12 according to an MEA read out was focused on ‘.safety of shipping and India's energy security’.

An Iranian read out said that Aragchi, during his conversation with Jaishankar highlighted the need for multilateral platforms to criticise US aggression. The Iranian Foreign Minister made a specific reference to India’s chairmanship of BRICS and said that New Delhi should play a pro-active role in supporting ‘security and stability’. In recent days, apart from several conversations between senior Indian and Iranian officials, India has called for peace and dialogue and expressed grief over the deaths of 175 school children in a US missile strike on a girls’ school in Minab city (Iran) on February 28, 2026 (the first day of the conflict). A Libyan flagged tanker, Shenlong, arrived at Mumbai on March 11, 2026.

On March 13, the Iranian Ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali referred to cordial relations between both countries and ‘common interests in the region’. He also alluded to Iran allowing safe passage to Indian vessels via the Straits of Hormuz. Significantly, two Indian vessels, LPG tankers -- Nanda Devi and Shivalik – were permitted through the Strait on March 14.

Earlier, the MEA had dismissed as ‘premature’ any reports regarding permission for Indian ships to pass through the Straits of Hormuz.

The recent conversation between PM Modi and the Iranian President and multiple conversations between the Foreign Ministers of India and Iran are important. It is important for India to firmly bat for peace not just as an important Middle Power with interests in the Middle East, but also as the Chair of BRICS. In this context, India has been engaging with other BRICS nations to build a common stance vis-à-vis the West Asia conflict.

LPG crisis?

LPG shortages were being felt in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata. India gets 85-90% of its LPG imports from Saudi Arabia and Qatar via the Straits of Hormuz which has been closed because of the current conflict in the Middle East. India has managed to diversify its crude oil imports. About 75% of India’s oil imports are coming from non-oil routes.

87% of the consumption of the 30 million tonne consumption is in the domestic sector. Several restaurants across the country have scaled down their menus and other have temporarily shut down in while the IRCTC too has had to cancel cooked meals.

The government has asked refineries to ramp up LPG production. It has also used the Essential Commodities Act (ECA) with the aim of prioritising essential services.

Restaurants in several cities, across India, have made changes to their menus and some are even closing for shut down. Continued disruptions could cause significant losses to the hospitality industry according to estimates.

While speaking at a media conclave, PM Modi acknowledged the impact of the current conflict in the Gulf. Said Modi:

‘No country is untouched by the impact of this global crisis caused by war. To a greater or lesser extent, everyone is affected by this crisis,’

Modi warned against creating panic regarding the shortage of LPG, Petroleum Minister, Hardeep Singh Puri while speaking in Parliament, on March 12, 2026, acknowledged the impact of the current Middle East conflict saying that:

‘India's crude supply position is secure, and the volume secured exceeds what the Hormuz would have delivered’

Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, in an interministerial briefing on March 12 highlighted the point that crude oil supplies were secure, but there were challenges on the LPG front since India imports 60% of LPG – with 90% coming via the Straits of Hormuz.

The safe passage to two Indian LPG tankers, discussed above, is significant and has come as a major relief for India. India has also sought safe passage for 22 Indian vessels stranded West of the Strait of Hormuz.

India’s purchases of Russian oil rise in March 2026

The first two weeks of March have witnessed a significant rise in purchase of Russian oil. In the aftermath of the Middle East conflict and the closure of the Straits of Hormuz, India’s oil purchases from Russia rose 50% in the month of March.

India relaxes FDI rules for China

On March 10, the Union Cabinet announced changes in India’s Foreign Direct Investment FDI policy allowing investments from bordering countries in manufacturing of electric goods. The new rules stipulate that proposals for Chinese investments should be cleared within 60 days, provided that the ownership is Indian. India had imposed restrictions on FDI from China in 2020.

In a press conference on Sunday, March 8, the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that India and China should look at each other as ‘partners, not rivals’ and an opportunity. He also said that China would support India’s BRICS presidency.

There has been some reduction in tensions between both countries since the meeting between PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit held in Kazan (Russia) in 2024. Last year, PM Modi also attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin (China) and held a meeting with Xi on the sidelines of the summit. Both sides also resumed direct flights in October 2025 after a period of 5 years.

Several Indian economists and policy makers have fervently argued in favour of India encouraging Chinese FDI.

While it may be premature to read too much into this decision, it can be viewed as an important step in the direction of a reset in ties vis-à-vis China

Conclusion

Several countries, including India, have strongly been advocating dialogue and an end to the current conflict. US policy makers and commentators have also advised the US President to end the conflict, with several of Trump’s advisers highlighting the point that rising gas prices could have adverse domestic political consequences. The conflict has resulted in significant casualties and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz – a black swan event – has already resulted in severe economic consequences. India’s outreach vis-à-vis Iran in recent days is important and as Chair of BRICS, along with other BRICS nations, it has a crucial role to play -- as discussed earlier -- in pushing for peace in West Asia.

(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA)

(The author is a policy analyst and faculty member at the Jindal School of International Affairs, OP Jindal Global University, Sonipat)