Mid-air collision of two helicopters kills four, reason under investigation

Four of the thirteen passengers in both the helicopters died after the fatal collision. Three others were left critically injured.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 02, 2023, 01:43 PM IST

Photo: Twitter

A fatal mid-air collision between two helicopters over a beach killed four people in Australia on Monday. Three other passengers were left critically injured. One of the helicopters was seen upside down on the beach after it crash landed. The other helicopter landed safely.

Beach goers rushed to the aid as the helicopter collision took place over a beach which is a popular tourist hotspot. As per initial reports one of the helicopters was taking off while the other was coming in to land. The aircrafts collided over a beach, near a Sea World theme park at Main Beach at Gold Coast, Queensland.

While one of the helicopters was able to land on the sand safely, debris from the other which took more impact were seen spread on the beach. The four people dead and the three critically injured were aboard the helicopter that crashed.

The police said that the public joined them in trying to rescue the people. The bystanders started first aid and tried to remove people from the toppled helicopter. 

The other helicopter lost its windscreen in the collision. Passengers on board were being given medical assistance. Footage of the crash also surfaced showing a helicopter being clipped by another one shortly after taking off. Bystanders said the crash created a loud bang. 

An investigation into the incident has been launched by the Australian Transport Safety Bureau to understand what caused the crash.

