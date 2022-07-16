When Bill Gates took bad*** US billionaire Mark Cuban's girls

Bill Gates is the founder of Microsoft, one of the world's largest computer software companies. (File)

US billionaire Mark Cuban revealed in an interview how a young Bill Gates decamped with his female friends in Las Vegas at an event in the late 1980s. Cuban, 63, who became a worldwide name after he appeared on Shark Tank as an investor, revealed the incident on a podcast. He said the incident took place at the computer trade show called COMDEX, shortly after Gates' company Microsoft went public in 1986.

Mark Cuban said was in his late twenties and he had just started his company. He described his older self as 'bada***.

He said he was buying liquor for the girls when they said they had to use the loo. But they didn't return.

“And then they don’t come back and I’m like, what the f***?"

He said his friend told him Bill Gates had left with "his girls".

"Bill Gates took my girls!” Cuban said in the podcast.

Bill Gates is the founder of Microsoft, one of the world's largest computer software companies. Gates is known for his philanthropy. He is also known for his legendary public-speaking lectures. In one such lecture, he said that the biggest danger the world has is from a virus. His prophecy came true in the form of the coronavirus pandemic.

Bill Gates married Melinda Gates in 1994. The two divorced each other in 2021 after an almost public spat. The same year Bill Gates was accused of sexual misconduct at the workplace.

Gates this month announced he would give up his wealth in favour of his philanthropic foundation.