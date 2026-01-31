US Justice Department has released over 3 millions of Jeffrey Epstein documents, along with 2000 videos and 180000 images. One of bombshell email retrieved from Epstein claimed Bill Gates tried to hide a sexually transmitted disease from his wife Melinda after having sex with “Russian Girls."

US Justice Department has released over 3 millions of Jeffrey Epstein documents, along with 2000 videos and 180000 images. One of bombshell email retrieved from Epstein claimed Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates tried to hide a sexually transmitted disease from his wife Melinda after having sex with “Russian girls”, as Financial Times reported.

The email appeared to be wrriten by Jeffrey Epstein claims that he 'allegedly helped Gates to obtain drugs "to deal with consequences of sex with Russian girls." The email read, "I have been asked and wrongly acquiesced into participating in things that have ranged from the morally inappropriate, to the ethically unsound and had been repeatedly asked to do other things that get near and potentially over the line into the illegal. From helping Bill to get drugs, in order to deal with consequences of sex with Russian girls, to facilitating his illicit trysts, with married women, to being asked to provide adderall fro [sic] bridge tournaments I feel I owe it to my friends and futre [sic] colleagues to admit a moral failure, to ask forgiveness and to move on with my life."