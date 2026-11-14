Microsoft reveals reasons behind global outage, hitting airline operations in India

Microsoft has apologised after a technical failure disrupted Outlook, Teams and Copilot for nearly 24 hours, saying the outage was linked to network capacity changes and not a cyberattack or AI-related issue.

Microsoft has apologised to customers after a global outage affected several of its widely used services, including Outlook, Teams and its Copilot AI software, for almost 24 hours.

The company said the disruption was caused by a technical failure linked to an earlier network capacity upgrade. It ruled out a cyberattack and said the incident was not related to artificial intelligence or AI agents.

"We are deeply sorry for the disruption this incident has caused our customers and partners. We know the trust they place in our services and take that responsibility extremely seriously. We are seeing broad recovery and stability across our services," Microsoft said in a statement on X.

However, the company did not provide a timeline for the complete restoration of services.

Microsoft says outage was not linked to cyberattack or AI

Microsoft traced the problem to an issue that developed during an earlier network capacity upgrade and surfaced after a more recent network change.

"This was a technical issue not related to cyber or AI / agents. The incident was introduced by an issue during an earlier network capacity upgrade that surfaced following a recent network change. We have addressed the underlying issue and continue to restore service to remaining customers and regions," it said.

The disruption affected multiple Microsoft platforms simultaneously, leaving users unable to access tools used for emails, workplace communication and other routine tasks. Engineers continued working to restore the affected infrastructure after the company warned of the failure's residual impact.

Indian airlines report problems with email support

The outage also affected customer-facing services in India, including email support used by airlines. IndiGo said its email support system had been affected and that it might not be able to receive customer emails. The airline said its other customer support channels continued to operate.

Akasa Air also reported delays in email support. It advised passengers requiring immediate assistance to contact its 24-hour customer care centre or reach out through social media.

Air India, meanwhile, said its flight operations were not affected. The airline temporarily rerouted its email services to ensure that customer communications continued to reach it.

Financial services companies and other businesses also reported difficulties accessing research material and communicating with clients. According to outage-tracking website Downdetector, Indian users began reporting problems at around 11 pm on Thursday. Reports increased again after 6 am on Friday.

Microsoft restores services in stages

Microsoft said it chose to bring services back gradually, checking their stability at every stage instead of restarting the entire system at once. "Given the scale of demand, we restored services gradually, validating stability at each stage. While this took longer, it helped ensure a stable restoration."

The company had earlier reported "encouraging recovery progress", with service availability and email delivery improving across more parts of the affected infrastructure.

"We know our customers rely on our services to get important work done every day, and regret the impact these outages had on those who depend on us," Microsoft said.

Outage reported across more than 70 countries

The disruption was reported in more than 70 countries and generated over 130,000 reports of Outlook problems on Downdetector at its peak.

For businesses that depend on Microsoft's cloud services, the outage affected more than access to individual applications. Email, workplace communication and AI-assisted tools were disrupted at the same time, affecting routine operations across several regions.

Microsoft said it had addressed the underlying technical issue and was continuing to restore services for the remaining affected customers and regions.