Billionaire Bill Gates will not bequeath his assets and property to his wife, son, daughter, grandchildren, or any of his other relatives. It may shock many people, but it is true. The Microsoft founder has planned to donate most of his fortune to the world’s poorest.

Billionaire Bill Gates will not bequeath his assets and property to his wife, son, daughter, grandchildren, or any of his other relatives. It may shock many people, but it is true. The Microsoft founder has planned to donate most of his fortune to the world’s poorest. Making his intentions clear, he revealed that he intends to give away $200 billion over the next 20 years to the people of Africa. He announced this at Nelson Mandela Hall at the African Union in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, in the presence of more than 12,000 government officials, diplomats, health workers and other people.

Bill's BIG Announcement

Following up on this announcement, his philanthropic organisation, the Gates Foundation, said in a statement that the billionaire has made a pledge. It quoted the tech guru saying, "I recently committed that my wealth will be given away over the next 20 years. The majority of that funding will be spent on helping you address challenges here in Africa." The foundation, which was originally poised to shut down after his and ex-wife Melinda French Gates’ deaths, will now close in 2045.

Thank you for the warm welcome and honor, Prime Minister @AbiyAhmedAli, @PMEthiopia. The @GatesFoundation has partnered with Ethiopia for over two decades—and our commitment to driving progress across the country is as strong as ever. https://t.co/TTvfRf7kj4 June 2, 2025

Bill Gates said in a statement, "By unleashing human potential through health and education, every country in Africa should be on a path to prosperity — and that path is an exciting thing to be part of." His net worth is currently valued at $108 billion. However, it will drop 99% over the next two decades. The Microsoft founder is committed to partnering with governments and making his donations count with citizens’ health and well-being as his new priority.