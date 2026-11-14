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Microsoft Outage Finally Ends After 36 Hours: Outlook, Teams, Copilot restored

Microsoft resolves global outage after 36 hours on Nov 14. Outlook, Teams, Copilot, Microsoft 365 services restored in 70+ countries. Company apologises, says not cyberattack.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Nov 14, 2026, 01:17 PM IST

Microsoft Outage Finally Ends After 36 Hours: Outlook, Teams, Copilot restored
Microsoft outage ends
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Microsoft has finally resolved its global outage after more than 36 hours of disruption, restoring access to Outlook, Teams, Copilot and other Microsoft 365 services.

The company said early on Saturday, November 14, that efforts to address the underlying technical problem had been completed, bringing relief to millions of users.

Outage hit 70 countries, linked to network upgrade

The disruption affected more than 70 countries, hitting businesses, government institutions and individual users.

The outage began on Thursday, November 12, when users started reporting problems accessing Exchange Online mailboxes. It soon spread to Outlook, Teams, Copilot, SharePoint, Planner and To Do.

Microsoft traced the incident to a technical issue associated with an earlier network capacity upgrade that surfaced following a more recent network change. The company ruled out a cyberattack or AI agent.

"This was a technical issue not related to cyber or AI/agents," Microsoft said in an update.

Businesses, airlines, government services hit

Businesses struggled to communicate with customers and access research material. Government agencies and public institutions in several countries also reported disruptions.

In India, IndiGo warned that its email support services were affected and advised passengers to use its website or app. Air India said flight operations remained unaffected and it had rerouted email traffic.

OpenAI and Anthropic also reported problems with their Microsoft 365 connectors.

Microsoft apologises, promises detailed report

Microsoft said it restored services gradually, validating stability at each stage. It also extended its email timeout window to 48 hours to protect delayed messages while processing backlogs.

"We are deeply sorry for the disruption this incident has caused our customers and partners," Microsoft said, adding that it takes customer trust "extremely seriously".

The company is continuing to monitor systems and email queues. A full post-incident report is expected after investigation.

The outage has renewed questions about dependence on a handful of cloud providers

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