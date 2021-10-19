REVEALED: Microsoft founder Bill Gates used to send flirty, 'inappropriate' emails to female employee when he was CEO

The revelation about Gates comes few months after Melinda Gates filed for divorce in May and the divorce owas finalized in August.

In a shocking revelation, a report has claimed that Microsoft's billionaire founder Bill Gates was told by two senior executives at the company more than a decade ago to stop sending flirty and 'inappropriate' emails to a mid-level female employee. The report published in The Wall Street Journal on Monday claimed that Gates sent the flirty mails to a female employee while he was CEO and married to Melinda Gates.

The revelation about Gates comes few months after Melinda Gates filed for divorce in May. The divorce of Bill Gates and Melinda Gates was finalized in August.

Unnamed sources told The Wall Street Journal that two top Microsoft executives - Brad Smith, the current president, and Lisa Brummel, then the human-resources chief - held a meeting with Gates and asked him not to send the flirty mails. According to reports, Gates acknowledged that sending flirty mails to female employee was not a good idea and he agreed not to send them in future.

A spokesperson for Microsoft said the company came to know about the Gates' emails to the female employee in 2007 and Gates offered to meet the woman outside of work and off-campus.

"While flirtatious, they were not overtly sexual, but were deemed to be inappropriate," he said.

Bridgitt Arnold, a spokesperson for Gates, however, rejected the claims and said, "These claims are false, recycled rumors from sources who have no direct knowledge, and in some cases have significant conflicts of interest."

Few months ago, it was also revealed that Gates had an 'inappropriate' sexual relationship with another female employee in 2002, and the billionaire Microsoft founder decided to resign while Microsoft board was probing this matter. The female employee wrote to Microsoft board about the affair in 2019 and reportedly asked Gates' estranged wife Melinda to read the letter.