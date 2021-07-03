Headlines

Microsoft founder Bill Gates hosted NAKED pool parties, 'got drunk easily', insiders shocking claims

Reports state that Microsoft founder Bill Gates liked to keep his romantic options open while he was dating his now-estranged wife Melinda Gates.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 03, 2021, 12:58 PM IST

Amid Microsoft founder Bill Gates and Melinda Gates' divorce, reports have now surfaced claiming that in the early days of Microsoft in the late '80s and early '90s, Bill Gates was inclined to party, insiders said.

James Wallace, who wrote two biographies on Gates, said that more than once, during the nights, when Gates was not working his usual 17 hours, he used to invite friends and dancers from local all-nude nightclubs to swim naked at his Laurelhurst bachelor pad facing Lake Washington.

Wallace said, "Gates himself rounded up the girls and brought them over there. I don't know if he physically transported them or if he just told them where to show up," Business Insider quoted. 

Meanwhile, Robert X. Cringely, who wrote a popular computer gossip column for InfoWorld at the time, also said that the Microsoft founder regularly attended exclusive after-parties at important computer expo trade conferences like Comdex and Demo. Gates was often the keynote speaker at these conferences. 

"Bill drank, and he got drunk pretty easily. All of us will have been at some affair where Bill was clearly impaired. He was happier drunk," Robert X. Cringely said. 

Reports state that Gates liked to keep his romantic options open while he was dating his now-estranged wife Melinda Gates. 

In an interview for the Netflix docuseries "Inside Bill's Brain: Decoding Bill Gates., Melinda had said, "Bill wanted to be married, but he didn't know whether he could actually commit to it and have Microsoft," she had said of the time they were dating.

Responding to these reports, Gates' spokesperson said, "It is extremely disappointing that there have been so many lies published about the cause, the circumstances, and the timeline of Bill Gates' divorce. The rumors and speculation surrounding Mr. Gates are becoming increasingly absurd and it's unfortunate that people who have little to no knowledge are being characterized as 'sources'."

