The property was acquired through Wellington Trust, a mechanism previously used by the Gates family for their real estate investments in Florida. The farm was previously owned by Duncan Dayton, a prominent real estate developer and heir to the Dayton-Hudson Corporation.

Bill Gates, the Microsoft co-founder and former CEO, made a surprising move by purchasing a luxurious horse farm for his daughter, Jennifer Gates, as a graduation gift. According to reports, this lavish property, which covers 124 acres in North Salem, Westchester County, New York, was acquired for USD 15.82 million, approximately Rs 132 crore, in 2018. This purchase was made following Jennifer's graduation from Stanford University. The deal was handled off-market by Muffin Dowdle of Ginnell Real Estate, as reported by the New York Post and The Journal News.

The property was acquired through Wellington Trust, a mechanism previously used by the Gates family for their real estate investments in Florida. The farm was previously owned by Duncan Dayton, a prominent real estate developer and heir to the Dayton-Hudson Corporation. The farm is particularly special due to its beauty and rich history.

About fram house

Jennifer Gates, a competitive equestrian, will utilise the North Salem property to support her riding career. This property is equipped with modern stables and training facilities, tailored to her passion for equestrian sports. Previously, Bill Gates invested USD 38 million in an equestrian property in Wellington, Florida. This area is a favourite among notable figures. The Florida property also features a luxury house and extensive areas dedicated to horse riding.

How Melinda Gates reacted to this expensive gift?

The expensive gift has drawn some criticism from the public. Melinda Gates has previously emphasised raising her children, Jennifer, Rory, and Phoebe, with a focus on financial discipline. In a 2024 interview with the New York Times, she described their household as very much like a middle-class family, emphasizing the importance of savings and responsibility. Melinda Gates stated, "We never bought things for the children just like that," indicating a different approach to spending habits within the family.

Bill Gates has declined to fund the new business venture of his younger daughter, Phoebe Gates. Phoebe recently launched an AI-based shopping app called "Fia." In a recent interview, Bill Gates stated that he is deliberately not investing in the app to avoid the responsibility of excessive control over the business. This decision reflects a conscious effort to allow Phoebe to manage and develop her venture independently.