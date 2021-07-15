Microsoft founder Bill Gates finally breaks silence over his divorce with Melinda Gates - Details inside

Microsoft founder Bill Gates finally opened up about his divorce with Melinda Gates and according to reports he blamed himself for the messy split. Sources said that billionaire tycoon Bill Gates spoke about his divorce at the exclusive Allen & Co. “summer camp for billionaires” last week in an “emotional” session. One attendee claimed that Gates was on the verge of breaking down when he talked about his divorce.

It may be recalled that Bill Gates and Melinda announced their decision to divorce after remaining married for 27 years on May 4, 2021.

During an “off the record” Q&A session, CNBC host Becky Quick asked Gates about his divorce from Melinda and the future of the Gates Foundation.

“He fessed up to messing up,” an attendee was quoted as saying by NY Post. “He basically referred to the fact that it [the divorce] was his fault. He did seem a bit emotional about it,” the attendee added. “He might have been on the verge of tears,” added the attendee.

The attendee mentioned that Gates however preferred not to use the word “affair” when discussing about his divorce. Another attendee described the session as “very moving.”

Sources said that not all attendees at the session were impressed with Gates’ overall attitude. One guest said that Gates appeared “agitated” throughout his stay.

“Bill Gates was pretty much a total a–hole,” the attendee said.

Sources said Quick did not ask any question from Gates over his alleged friendship with dead pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Gates spoke about his divorce after arriving at the exclusive Sun Valley, Idaho, conference late to attend a dinner hosted by former Allen & Co. president Herb Allen. Gates later sat together with billionaires Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg.