During the interaction, Gates reiterated that AI will take over most human jobs in the future but these three professions are relatively safe for now. In Gates' own words, here's why.

Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates has listed three professions that he says are safe from the looming threat of job cuts and layoffs brought on by the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) -- at least for the time being.

In a recent appearance on TV host Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show, the 69-year-old billionaire stated that coders, biologists, and energy sector professionals cannot be replaced by AI just yet.

Coders: Gates said that those who develop AI systems and write code still have job security as AI -- despite its ability to generate code -- lacks adaptability, problem-solving skills, and precision essential for software development. He stressed that humans will continue to play a crucial role in debugging, refining, and driving AI advancements.

Biologists: Gates stated that while AI has been successful in processing large datasets and assisting with disease diagnosis, it is far from mastering scientific discovery and critical thinking. This means that biologists will continue to be key in advancing medical knowledge.

Energy sector: Gates pointed out that energy remains a complex field where human expertise is required. Analytical thinking and decision-making, particularly in crisis situations and long-term strategic planning, ensure that humans remain instrumental in the sector.

Besides Gates, several tech entrepreneurs and business leaders have warned of wide-ranging disruptions in the job market due to AI. They include OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman and Perplexity AI co-founder Aravind Srinivas.