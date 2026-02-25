Microsoft founder Bill Gates' bombshell statement, admits to affairs with 2 Russian women, apologises for Epstein ties

During a town hall meeting on Tuesday (February 25), Gates acknowledged having had two affairs with Russian women, which he said were later uncovered by Epstein. He claimed the affairs did not involve any of Epstein's victims, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has apologised to the employees of his foundation over his links with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Gates, however, asserted that he was not involved in any unlawful activities. The 70-year-old entrepreneur and philanthropist admitted to two relationships with Russian women and stated that he made mistakes that have overshadowed the organisation. Gates is among many big names that have appeared in explosive files pertaining to investigations into Epstein, who died by alleged suicide inside his jail cell in 2019.

During a town hall meeting on Tuesday (February 25), Gates acknowledged having had two affairs with Russian women, which he said were later uncovered by Epstein. He claimed the affairs did not involve any of Epstein's victims, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal. "I did nothing illicit. I saw nothing illicit," Gates said, as per a recording reviewed by WSJ. Gates stated that the pictures released as part of the Epstein files featuring him with women whose identities have been redacted were the ones that Epstein requested him to take with his "assistants" after their meetings.

In his statement, Gates said it was a "huge mistake" to spend time with Epstein and to involve Gates Foundation executives in meetings with the disgraced financier. "I apologise to other people who are drawn into this because of the mistake that I made," Gates reportedly said. Gates further admitted that he had met Epstein in 2011 -- three years after the sex offender pleaded guilty for soliciting a minor for prostitution. The billionaire said he did not "properly check" Epstein's background, adding that he continued meeting Epstein even after his then-wife Melinda French Gates raised concerns in 2013. In previous statements, Gates has said he was "foolish" to spend any time with Epstein.