Bill Gates admits to having three affairs, says Jeffrey Epstein tried to blackmail him

During a testimony before the US House Oversight Committee, Gates, 70, admitted to having affairs with three women and said Epstein knew about two of them. Epstein, a disgraced financier and convicted sex offender, had died by alleged suicide inside his jail cell in 2019.

Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates has told a United States congressional committee that the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein may have tried to use information about his personal life to blackmail him. During a testimony before the US House Oversight Committee, Gates, aged 70, admitted to having affairs with three women and said Epstein knew about two of them. Jeffrey Epstein, a disgraced financier and convicted sex offender, had died by alleged suicide inside his jail cell in 2019.

During the testimony on June 10, Gates told lawmakers that Epstein knew about his affairs with two Russian women -- bridge player Mila Antonova and nuclear physicist Karima Nigmatulina. He further acknowledged a third affair with the medical entrepreneur Alice Jacobs Nesselrodt. The testimony came as US lawmakers examined Epstein's high-profile network and past associations after the release of documents pertaining to investigations into his crimes.

Reportedly, Gates said the relationships were not related to his interactions with Epstein, but admitted that they caused pain to his family. "These affairs had nothing to do with my interactions with Epstein, but they were painful for my family," the entrepreneur said, according to a transcript. "Epstein was working to use information about my infidelities - in addition to many lies that he layered on top - to pressure me to re-engage with him," he added.

Gates, however, has denied having any connection to Epstein's crimes and accepted that continuing contact with him was a mistake. He claimed that their meetings were concerned with discussions around philanthropy and possible donor connections. "I know he was convicted. I knew about that. I was willing to take a chance on meeting with him in a limited role," Gates reportedly said.

Gates said he met Epstein around 12 to 14 times and had two video calls with him over a four-year period. He told the congressional panel that Epstein repeatedly suggested he could connect him with wealthy donors for charitable work, but those promises did not result in anything. The scrutiny has also impacted the Gates Foundation, which announced an external review of its past interactions with Epstein.