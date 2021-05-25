Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella finally breaks silence on Bill Gates' affair with a female employee

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has fonally broken his silence over reports of Bill Gates' 'inappropriate' relationship with a female employee at Microsoft and asserted that 'the power dynamic in the workplace is not something that can be abused.'

Nadella minced no words in taking an aim at Microsoft founder as he told in an interview to CNBC that the company is 'very different' today to how it was in 2000.

“I feel that we have created an environment that allows us to really drive the everyday improvement in our diversity and inclusion culture, which I think is a super important thing and that’s what I’m focused on,” he was quoted as saying.

“The most important thing is for us to make sure that everybody’s comfortable in being able to raise any issues they see and for us to be able to fully investigate it,” he added.

It may be recalled that Gates stepped down as CEO of Microsoft in 2000 but some recent reports claimed that in the same year Gates started an 'inappropriate' sexual relationship with a female staff member. It is to be noted that Gates started the relationship while he was still married to Melinda Gates.

Gates managed to keep the affair secret until 2019 when he stepped down from his position on the board in 2020 while Microsoft had launched an internal investigation into the matter.

It is to be noted that 65-year-old Gates and his wife Melinda recently announced their divorce after remaining married for 27 years.