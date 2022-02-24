Bill Gates lauds India's commitment towards global health, praises Indian vaccine manufacturers

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, at a virtual event of the India-US Health Partnership roundtable on "Vaccine for All", on Tuesday, said that India's 3 vaccines -- Covaxin, Corbavex, and Covishield -- were the products of partnerships that bridged sectors as well as borders. The Indian Embassy in the United States hosted this virtual event of the India-US Health Partnership roundtable on "Vaccine for All" on Tuesday.

Bill Gates appreciated India's commitment to global health and said that it is a shared ambition. "Prime Minister Modi has talked about deepening India's commitment to global health by continuing to harness the country's science and technology talent to advance scientific discovery and the creation of new products. This shared ambition and partnerships are central to making it a reality," he said.

He said that "The Quad country partnership with Bio E. to produce over a billion vaccines is an example of how these partnerships can be scaled to support an equitable response," he added. Acknowledging India's unique contribution he said, "accomplishments would have never helped so many people without India's unique contribution."

"Over last year, India delivered over 150 million doses of covid vaccines to nearly 100 countries. At the same time, thanks to Indian vaccine manufacturers, almost every country in the world now is offering vaccines to protect children from diseases like Pneumonia and Rotavirus which have been leading causes of child's deaths for decades," he added.