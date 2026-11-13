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Microsoft 365 Outage Update: Outlook, Teams restoration underway, 48-hour email delay continues

Microsoft says it is gradually restoring Outlook, Teams, Copilot after Nov 12 outage. Email timeout extended to 48 hrs, 1.4 lakh reports from 74 countries. No cyberattack.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Nov 13, 2026, 06:03 PM IST

Microsoft 365 Outage Update: Outlook, Teams restoration underway, 48-hour email delay continues
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Microsoft said it is gradually restoring services affected by the ongoing Microsoft 365 outage, but warned users may continue to face problems as it works through pending emails and service backlogs.

Recovery in phases, service still inconsistent

In its latest update, the company said recovery efforts are progressing in phases across the affected Microsoft 365 infrastructure. While some workloads are showing improvement, service availability remains inconsistent and systems have not yet returned to normal capacity.

48-hour timeout to save pending emails

Microsoft has extended the email timeout window to 48 hours to prevent delayed messages from being lost while it processes the accumulated email queue. This means users may have to wait longer than usual for pending emails to be delivered, even as other services begin recovering.

Outage started Nov 12, hit Outlook, Teams, Copilot, OneDrive

The disruption began on Thursday, November 12, and affected several Microsoft products, including Outlook, Teams, Copilot, OneDrive, SharePoint and other Microsoft 365 services. Users reported trouble accessing inboxes, sending and receiving emails, viewing files and checking calendar information.

Downdetector recorded nearly 140,000 reports of Outlook problems from 74 countries on Thursday evening. Microsoft 365 has more than 430 million users worldwide.

OpenAI, governments, UK GPs impacted

The impact extended beyond Microsoft. OpenAI reported problems with its connections to Microsoft's services, while Anthropic also reported disruption.

Government organisations were also affected. The Singapore government and Australia's intelligence agency reported an impact. In the UK, several GP practices warned patients they could face difficulties contacting them through email or online forms.

Not a cyberattack, says Microsoft

Microsoft has attributed the disruption to elevated load on parts of its infrastructure after several servers became unexpectedly unavailable, pushing additional traffic to the remaining servers.

The company said it does not believe the incident was caused by a cyberattack. Its earlier recovery attempts faced difficulties, with some servers becoming unresponsive again after traffic was redirected to them.

Australian cybersecurity expert Troy Hunt said the incident showed how dependent everyday services have become on email and Microsoft's infrastructure.

Microsoft is continuing its recovery efforts but has not provided a confirmed timeline for complete restoration.

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