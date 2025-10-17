FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
World

WORLD

Michigan small plane crash: 3 killed after aircraft crashes in Bath Township, video shows plane falling off from sky, fumes emerging from wooded area; watch

At least three people died after a small aircraft falls from sky and crashes in Bath Township, Michigan, United States. Authorities confirmed that three people were on the plane and were all found dead.

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Oct 17, 2025, 08:42 AM IST

As per police statement, the incident occurred near the intersection of Clark Road and Peacock Road at 5 PM on Thursday evening.

The FAA has launched an investigation. No release of cause of the crash or victims identities.

Video footages emerges from the incident site. One video show small plane falling off from the sky, while another show flames and smoke coming from wooded areas. Heavy police presence can also be seen near the incident site.

