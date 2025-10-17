Michigan small plane crash: 3 killed after aircraft crashes in Bath Township, video shows plane falling off from sky, fumes emerging from wooded area; watch

At least three people died after a small aircraft falls from sky and crashes in Bath Township, Michigan, United States. Authorities confirmed that three people were on the plane and were all found dead.

As per police statement, the incident occurred near the intersection of Clark Road and Peacock Road at 5 PM on Thursday evening.

The FAA has launched an investigation. No release of cause of the crash or victims identities.