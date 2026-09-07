Miami Airport Crash: 5 killed, several injured after Amazon Prime Air cargo flight overruns runway

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Raied “Ray” Jadallah, during a news conference, said that three of the five injured people were in critical condition and were transported to a trauma centre, while the remaining two were taken to a local hospital.

At least five people were killed and five others injured after an Amazon cargo aircraft operated by 21 Air overran the runway while landing at Miami International Airport in Florida on Sunday afternoon (local time), striking multiple vehicles and catching fire, CNN reported, citing officials.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Raied “Ray” Jadallah, during a news conference, said that three of the five injured people were in critical condition and were transported to a trauma centre, while the remaining two were taken to a local hospital.

Several victims were trapped inside vehicles hit by the aircraft and had to be rescued by emergency crews, Jadallah said, as reported by CNN.

Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz said there was no apparent threat to public safety, although the scene remained active as firefighters continued responding to a fuel leak.

More than 60 fire rescue units were deployed following the crash as crews battled the aircraft fire and assessed those affected.

"Over 60 Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units are on scene of an incident involving a plane that overran a runway and struck multiple vehicles near Miami International Airport. Units arrived to find an airplane that had caught on fire as a result of this crash, with heavy flames and smoke showing. Firefighters are working on extinguishing the fire and assessing patients," Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said in a post on X.

Amazon expressed grief over the deaths and said it was cooperating with authorities investigating the incident.

"We're heartbroken to learn that five people lost their lives in today’s incident at Miami International Airport. Our deepest sympathies go out to the families, loved ones, and all those affected by this devastating loss. The airplane, which was operated by 21 Air, was attempting to land when this incident occurred. We're working closely with local authorities and officials to learn more and will cooperate fully with any investigation," said Kelly Nantel, Amazon spokesperson, in a post on X.

According to CNN, the aircraft involved was a 32-year-old Boeing 767 that had travelled from San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Citing data from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), CNN reported that the aircraft landed on Runway 30, which is more than 9,000 feet long.

The FAA said the 21 Air flight overran the runway at around 2 pm local time.21 Air is a cargo carrier with an operations centre in Miami and operates Boeing 767 aircraft for companies including Amazon and DHL.

Following the crash, emergency crews inspected the runway and found no aircraft parts or debris on the paved surface. However, the aircraft damaged navigational equipment after leaving the runway.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it was gathering information about the crash, while the FAA will conduct an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the runway overrun.

The airport's ground stop was lifted at around 5 pm ET, but the FAA said a ground delay would remain in effect into Monday because of the disabled aircraft on the runway.

Runway excursions, in which an aircraft departs the designated runway surface, are the most common type of incident involving aircraft worldwide, according to data from the International Air Transport Association.

Miami International Airport, like many airports, has designated runway safety areas intended to provide additional space beyond the runway as a buffer in the event of an aircraft excursion.

Authorities continued their response at the scene while investigators began examining the circumstances that led to the aircraft's failure to stop before leaving the runway.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)