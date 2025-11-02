Mexico super market explosion: At least 23 killed, more than 11 injured; probe on

The blast occurred on Saturday afternoon at a branch of the Waldo’s department store chain located in the city center.

At least 23 people were killed, more than 11 were injured after an explosion triggered a massive fire at a department store in Hermosillo, the capital of Sonora state in northern Mexico, according to local media reports.

The blast occurred on Saturday afternoon at a branch of the Waldo’s department store chain located in the city center. Witnesses reported that flames quickly spread through the building and nearby parked vehicles, trapping several people inside before rescue teams could arrive. Emergency responders reached the scene shortly after the explosion, launching search-and-rescue efforts and rushing at least 12 injured individuals to nearby hospitals for treatment.

According to preliminary findings, the explosion may have been triggered by smoke from a malfunctioning transformer. The authorities confirmed the victims' serious burns. Later, Sonora officials said there was no proof of a terrorist attack.

The explosion comes after a similar tragedy that occurred in Mexico City in September when a gas tanker truck flipped and exploded, killing three people and wounding over fifty more. The accident happened on Zaragoza Road beneath the Concordia Bridge at approximately 2:20 p.m. local time, according to local officials. Following the collision, the tanker, which was carrying close to 49,500 liters of fuel, caught fire, injuring eighteen nearby cars. According to reports, 19 of the injured were in critical condition.

As part of larger initiatives to raise safety standards throughout Mexico's transportation and industrial sectors, authorities are still looking into both events.