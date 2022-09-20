Mexico earthquake: Mini tsunami in swimming pools, shaking buildings, roads and cars caught on camera

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 20, 2022, 09:22 AM IST

A massive earthquake hit Mexico's Pacific coast on Monday, shaking buildings, roads, cars and striking panic among the masses. According to US Geological Survey, the Mexico earthquake surfaced at 1.05 pm local time and had a whopping magnitude of 7.5 on the Richter scale. The earthquake was centered 37 kilometers southeast of Aquila near the Colima and Michoacan states.

Several viral videos on Twitter showed the devastating powers of the earthquake.

"Pool on the top floor in Reforma," a user wrote on Twitter, sharing the video of the rooftop pool.

Tras el fuerte sismo el agua de algunas albercas caían de los edificios de av Vallarta #temblorgdl @Trafico_ZMG @Metropoli1150 #sismo pic.twitter.com/Jjah22XLs6 — EMERGENCIAS GUADALAJARA..!!! (@gusdegdl) September 19, 2022

Another shared a video showing water spilling out of another rooftop floor.

Alberca en el último piso en Reforma 27 #Temblor en la #CDMX @andresguzbj pic.twitter.com/TWUcVBBcFo — Crónicas de la Ciudad Perdida (@cronicas_ciudad) September 19, 2022

"Earthquake hit off the coast of Mexico and our hotel room in Puerto Vallarta shook hard," another Twitter user wrote.

Earthquake hit off the coast of Mexico and our hotel room in Puerto Vallarta shook hard. #earthquake pic.twitter.com/e1jGsI1iQn — Jon (DLC Included) (@itspapajon) September 19, 2022

According to Michoacan's Public Security Department, there were no immediate reports of damage to life and property at the moment. However, some buildings developed cracks.

MEXICO.

An earthquake of magnitude 7.4 occurred in the west of the state of Michoacán. The source lay at a depth of 25 km. The epicenter was located 103 km from the city of Colima. pic.twitter.com/NB4r4E3nu0 — Asif Tintoiya (@TintoiyaAsif) September 19, 2022

As of now, the country's civil defense hasn't triggered a tsunami alarm.

However, US Tsunami Warning Centre said such waves were possible.

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum also tweeted that there were no reports of damage in the capital.

The earthquake hit the same date as in 1985 and 2017.