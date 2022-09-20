Search icon
Mexico earthquake: Mini tsunami in swimming pools, shaking buildings, roads and cars caught on camera

Mexico: Several viral videos on Twitter showed the devastating powers of the earthquake.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 20, 2022, 09:22 AM IST

Mexico (File)

A massive earthquake hit Mexico's Pacific coast on Monday, shaking buildings, roads, cars and striking panic among the masses. According to US Geological Survey, the Mexico earthquake surfaced at 1.05 pm local time and had a whopping magnitude of 7.5 on the Richter scale. The earthquake was centered 37 kilometers southeast of Aquila near the Colima and Michoacan states. 

Several viral videos on Twitter showed the devastating powers of the earthquake. 

"Pool on the top floor in Reforma," a user wrote on Twitter, sharing the video of the rooftop pool. 

Another shared a video showing water spilling out of another rooftop floor. 

 

"Earthquake hit off the coast of Mexico and our hotel room in Puerto Vallarta shook hard," another Twitter user wrote. 

According to Michoacan's Public Security Department, there were no immediate reports of damage to life and property at the moment. However, some buildings developed cracks. 

As of now, the country's civil defense hasn't triggered a tsunami alarm. 

However, US Tsunami Warning Centre said such waves were possible.

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum also tweeted that there were no reports of damage in the capital.

The earthquake hit the same date as in 1985 and 2017.

