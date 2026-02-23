Mexico drug lord ‘El Mencho’ Oseguera killed, India issues advisory as violence breaks out: ‘Avoid crowd, seek shelter’

Mexico drug lord ‘El Mencho’ Oseguera killed, India issues advisory as violence breaks out: ‘Avoid crowd, see shelter’
Most wanted and powerful drug lord Nemesio "El Mencho" Oseguera was killed by Mexican army during a military operation in Jalisco on February 22. His killing had led to violence in various parts of the country, and US and Canada has issued advisory for its nationals. India has also issued warning for its citizens.
The Indian Embassy in Mexico has advised to avoid crowd and seek shelter to its nationals in Jalisco State (areas of Puerto Vallarta, Chapala, and Guadalajara), Tamaulipas State (areas of Reynosa and other municipalities), areas of Michoacan State, Guerrero State, and Nuevo Leon State.
The embassy in a post on X, said, “Avoid areas around law enforcement activity. Be aware of your surroundings. Seek shelter and minimize unnecessary movements outside your shelter. Monitor local media for updates. Follow the directions of local authorities and in case of emergency, call 911.”
"Avoid crowds. Keep family and friends advised of your location and well-being via phone, text, and social media. For assistance please contact the Embassy of India at +52-55-4847-7539," the embassy added.
A clash between soldiers and gunmen erupted during a military operation. More than 20 roads in western Jalisco state were blocked which includes Tapalpa, with burning cars and trucks. The violence spread to other states, with the streets of the state capital Guadalajara were almost empty as stores, pharmacies and gas stations shut down. Videos of the unrest is circulating on social media, with the cities submerged in plumes of smoke.