The arrest of El Chapo Isidro, the alleged leader of the Meza-Flores criminal organisation, or Los Mazatlecos, took place in Guasave in northern Sinaloa on Friday.

After a dramatic showdown in Mexico’s Sinaloa province, Fausto Isidro Meza Flores — a Mexican drug lord and one of the FBI’s most wanted fugitives, also known as “El Chapo Isidro” — has reportedly been arrested.

The arrest of El Chapo Isidro, the alleged leader of the Meza-Flores criminal organisation, or Los Mazatlecos, took place in Guasave in northern Sinaloa on Friday. The operation to seize Meza Flores led to violent clashes between the Mexican military and armed militants in Guasave, an area in the heart of the country’s agricultural belt.

So far, Mexican authorities have not officially confirmed Meza Flores’ capture. His arrest operation sparked violence, with armed gun battles and vehicles being set ablaze.

Video shows rapid gunfire

Footage shows intense, rapid gunfire from what look like Mexican security force helicopters hovering over Guasave. As per CNN, local authorities also confirmed “an attack on federal personnel” in the city.

Gunfire led to the suspension of a baseball game at the Kuroda Park stadium. A match of the 2026 Liga Mexicana, the country’s summer professional baseball league, was being played at the stadium.

Who is Meza Flores?

According to an FBI notice, Flores is allegedly responsible for possessing, distributing, and importing large quantities of heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, and marijuana into the United States. The agency had offered a $5 million reward for information leading to his arrest.

Earlier, he was indicted in 2012 over drug trafficking charges and in 2019 over drug trafficking violations and possession of a firearm.

Meza Flores battles Sinaloa Cartel

The US Treasury Department said the Meza Flores cartel had fought “an extremely violent turf war” against its rival, the Sinaloa Cartel, then headed by Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, who is now serving a sentence in a US prison.

Meza Flores used the weakening of the Sinaloa Cartel’s two main factions to widen his sphere of influence. He operated mainly in Guasave, Los Mochis, and some towns in the lower mountains. In 2024, the Mexican Navy seized more than a ton of fentanyl in Guasave, the biggest seizure of the drug in the country’s history.

The Mexican Army led the operation to arrest Flores, much like it did in the case of Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) leader Nemesio Oseguera, alias El Mencho. Oseguera died in a clash with the military in February.