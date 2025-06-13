WORLD
Ellison’s stake in Oracle is a major source of wealth for the billionaire, his holding amounts to roughly 41%, according to Forbes.
While Tesla CEO Elon Musk retains the top position in the world’s richest list, Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison eclipsed Amazon chairman Jeff Bezos and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg to take the second spot in Forbes’ rich list. With $242 billion net worth, he reportedly overtook Bezos and Zuckerberg as shares of his cloud computing titan surged to an all-time high on Thursday.
According to Forbes data, Ellison’s net worth surged by $25 billion to $242 billion by midday Thursday, marking the largest daily bump of any billionaire. The gain was enough to surpass Amazon chairman Jeff Bezos’ $228 billion and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s $239 billion net worth to clinch the second spot on Forbes’ real-time billionaires ranking. Ellison is now behind his longtime friend Elon Musk who boasts a net worth of $407 billion.
As Oracle stocks shot up more than 13 per cent Wednesday's earnings report revealed that that it registered stronger profits and sales than Wall Street expected for the company’s financial quarter ending last month. Deutsche Bank analyst Brad Zelnick described Oracle’s earnings update as a “watershed” moment. “When Larry Ellison speaks of entering a new era of cloud computing, all should pay careful attention,” he added a note.
In a post-earnings call with an analyst, Ellison said, “Most of the world’s valuable data is stored in an Oracle database. All of those databases are moving to the cloud. Oracle runs everywhere.” Oracle is a major provider of cloud applications and cloud infrastructure. Ellison’s stake in Oracle is a major source of wealth for the billionaire, his holding amounts to roughly 41%, according to Forbes.
Meanwhile, Oracle has boosted its fiscal year 2026 revenue target to over $67 billion, up from $66 billion. The target reflects a 16% year-over-year growth in constant currency terms. The company has projected fiscal year 2027, expecting revenue growth to accelerate even further, surpassing 20%. Notably, Oracle's stock performance, which has seen significant gains of nearly 21% year-to-date and over 43% in the past 12 months, has driven this optimistic outlook.
Israel-Iran War: India urges restraint, calls for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve situation
Not Rajesh Khanna, Sunny Deol, Rishi Kapoor, this actor fell madly in love with Dimple Kapadia, would watch her from afar, then worked with her in 12 films, his name is..
Yograj Singh makes brutal remark on RR star Vaibhav Suryavanshi ahead of U19 tour against England, says, '50 overs bhi nahi khel sakte...'
Meta's Mark Zuckerberg is no longer world's second richest person, he is taken over by....his net worth is...
Meet IIT-JEE topper who scored 350 marks out of 360 in JEE Main, went to IIT Bombay with AIR 1 and then...
Video: PM Modi meets Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, lone survivor of Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, Watch
Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband Sunjay Kapur was 100 times richer than her; his net worth was Rs..., business was..
Balika Vadhu's Avika Gor and fiancé Milind Chandwani to make first public appearance as couple in...
Real reason behind Sunjay Kapur's death: Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband was playing polo when he accidentally..
Kagiso Rabada overtakes Jacques Kallis in wickets tally for Proteas, Check top 5
Meet Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur's daughter, who is as charming as her aunt Kareena Kapoor, is currently studying in US at..., her name is..
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani offer condolence to Air India tragedy, say Reliance to provide support in every possible way
Sunjay Kapur's last post about 'limited time on earth' goes viral after his sudden demise, he tweeted for...
Viral video: Teary-eyed Kareena Kapoor with Saif Ali Khan rush to Karisma Kapoor's home after Sunjay Kapur's demise, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora join them
Vikrant Massey's close friend among victim of Ahmedabad plane crash, actor pens emotional note: 'It pains even more...'
Shreyas Iyer lose back-to-back final after IPL as Maratha Royals beat Sobo Mumbai Falcons in Mumbai T20 League 2025
Ahmedabad plane crash: PM Modi visits Air India plane crash site, which killed 265 people
Nikhil Siddhartha issues statement on water flooding mishap at Ram Charan's The India House sets: 'In the quest to give..., we take risks'
How much do Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's children Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani earn? Know who is the richest among them
Viral Video: Chhattisgarh Teenager’s belly dance on Asha Bhosle's iconic song 'Piya Tu Ab To Aaja' grabs Priyanka Chopra's attention, she reacts
Tragic 'last selfie' of family, moments before London-bound Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad goes viral, internet says, 'saddest...'
Internet outage? Thousands of users reportedly unable to access Google cloud, OpenAI, Shopify and other services
Nita Ambani's MI's star player to join new team, he will play for..., he is...
Bad news for steel exporters: EU places India under 'pooled quota' after Trump's 50% tariff hike
Israel begins preemptive airstrikes against Iran, declares state of emergency
Ahmedabad plane crash: THESE agencies joins hands to assist investigation of tragic plane crash, which killed 260 people, they are...
'I know how hard and lonely it was...': KL Rahul on Karun Nair's inspiring comeback to India's Test setup after 8 years
Meet man who rarely appears in public, has Rs 78,000 crore net worth, owner of Rs 2,50,000 crore company, his business is...
Meet woman, one of India's youngest IAS officers, referred to as 'Beauty with Brains', a DU-graduate who cracked UPSC exam with AIR..., she is...
‘He jumped from...’: Woman recalls son's close call after Air India crash in Ahmedabad
'Can’t respect my basic needs...': Agra bride refuses to marry over lack of AC at wedding venue
Karisma Kapoor’s ex-husband Sunjay Kapur dies of heart attack at 53
DNA TV Show: Why is take off the most dangerous flight phase?
Thug Life box office collection day 8: Kamal Haasan film heading towards disaster, earns just Rs...in extended first week
Housefull 5 box office collection day 7: Akshay Kumar film remains steady, earns Rs 125 crore in India in first week
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Who is Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, the lone survivor in Air India aircraft accident?
South Africa vs Australia WTC Final Day 2 Highlights: Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi lead SA fightback, AUS (144/8) lead by 218 runs at stumps
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: US President Donald Trump expresses grief over Air India plane tragedy, says, 'Already told them...'
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Air India CEO's BIG statement on aircraft tragedy, says, 'There are many...'
This is world's fastest-growing religion, over 34 crore people adopted in 10 years, not Christianity, Hinduism
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Who was Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, pilot of Air India flight AI 171 that crashed in Gujarat?
Salman Khan shares heartfelt prayers for those affected in Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, cancels important event of...
Delhi woman shares her experience of being interviewed by AI: 'Fascinating yet emotionless'
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Neeraj Chopra, sports fraternity mourn loss
Manish Gupta EXPOSES driver for framing him in 'fake complaint' of assault to 'extort money': 'Meri yehi galti thi ki...' | Exclusive
Priyanka Chopra ruined this actor's career after she refused to work with him, he then gave 15 flops in 10 years, is now...
Shah Rukh Khan to collaborate with Pushpa makers Sukumar, Mythri for his next film after King? Here's what we know
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Who was Vijay Rupani, ex-Gujarat CM who died in Air India crash?
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Tata Group announces Rs 1 crore compensation for families of deceased
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: 40-year-old man survives deadly crash, says, 'There were...'
Delhi-Ghaziabad train derails near Shivaji Bridge, coach falls off tracks
'Come out of comfort zone': Gautam Gambhir addresses Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli voids; urges Shubman Gill and Co to make history in England
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Why did Gatwik-bound Air India plane crash? Was THIS snag reason...?
Meet woman who leads Rs 3,24,000 crore company as CEO, has net worth of over Rs 340 crore, she is from...
'We lack civic sense': Viral video shows tourists drinking and littering at Himachal's Lapas waterfall
SA vs AUS: Temba Bavuma joins Rohit Sharma, becomes second captain to achieve rare feat in WTC Final
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance sells 35000000 shares of this company, earns whopping amount of Rs...
Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar are 'speechless' after Air India crash in Ahmedabad: 'We stand in...'
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Did crashed Air India plane face technical glitch on previous flight same day? Details here...
Ahmedabad plane crash: 5 students dead, many injured at medical college hit by Air India aircraft
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Passenger who flew on same aircraft before it crashed shares chilling details, flags technical glitches, says...
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Passenger who missed Air India flight by 10 minutes reveals she couldn't reach airport on time due to..., says, 'Ganpati Bappa saved me'
British passenger’s last Instagram video surfaces before Air India crash in Ahmedabad: 'Goodbye India'
After IPL 2025 heroics, RR's 14-year-old sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashes 190 off 90 balls just before England tour - Watch
Complete Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Buying Guide as Presale Kicks Off on June 10, 2025
Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Pawan Kalyan 'devastated' by Ahmedabad Air India plane crash: 'Truly heart-wrenching'
Rabia Hora Makes History as First National Teen Indian Titleholder to Attend Cannes Film Festival
Hansal Mehta reacts to netizen asking why he showed story of a terrorist in Omerta: 'Still don’t understand...'
'Could've been handled....': Ravi Shastri gets emotional talking about Virat Kohli’s Test retirement, blames BCCI for lack of communication
BIG statement by Bangladesh's Muhammad Yunus, reveals what PM Modi told him when asked to help control Sheikh Hasina's speeches in India: 'You can't...'
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: CISF rescue operations underway at Air India aircraft accident site, pics released
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing shares drop over 6 per cent in pre-market trading after Air India tragedy
Bengaluru techie with 19 years of experience works as Swiggy delivery agent: 'Trying to get my business...'
The Bengal Files teaser X review: Netizens slam Vivek Agnihotri for another 'propaganda' film, say 'stop maligning an entire state to earn...'
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Air India aircraft crashed within 5 minutes after take-off; here's a timeline of events
‘Bringing shame to India’ Viral post criticises Gujaratis abroad, sparks outrage
Not Microsoft, Apple, THIS tech giant is paying employees to leave instead of laying off, in a new buyout program, it is...
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: PM Modi's statement on Air India tragedy, says it's 'heartbreaking beyond words'
When two aeroplanes collided mid-air near New Delhi, because... killing...
Watch: Rishabh Pant terrorises Kent neighborhood, smacks huge sixes into rooftops, balconies and lawns during practice session
Sunny Deol, Parineeti Chopra, Sonu Sood 'heartbroken' after Ahmedabad plane crash: 'May those who lost their lives...'
Alia Bhatt to Alia Kapoor? Photo from a French hotel hints actress finally changed her surname
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, says...
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: All about Boeing-787-8 Dreamliner, plane involved in Air India crash
SA vs AUS, WTC Final: Mitchell Starc creates history at Lord’s, breaks Mohammed Shami's record; becomes first bowler to achieve THIS feat
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Video shows harrowing scene from crash site as rescue, relief operations continue, WATCH
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel issues statement, instructs...
Meet Rishi Kapoor's 'mother', who was called 'Kiss Girl' of Bollywood, became Rajmata after marriage, once made Hema Malini jealous after Dharmendra..., her name is..
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Air India pilot gave mayday call to Air Traffic Control before crash
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Air India Chairperson N Chandrasekaran's FIRST statement out
Virat Kohli's close friend, former South African cricketer AB de Villiers pens heartfelt note after RCB's first IPL trophy win, "What I witnessed..."
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: 10 Most severe air mishaps in India, details here
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Ex-Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani on board Air India flight that crashed near airport
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Air India flight to London crashes, video show thick black smoke rising from accident site; WATCH
What is Mayday call and why is it used by pilots during emergencies?
Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath makes bold claim about Mukesh Ambani during his speech at DIAS, says 'If anyone knows...'
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Air India releases FIRST statement, says...
Is Pakistan afraid of Indian attack? It raises defence budget to... despite being under debt of ..., where from will it get money?
Meet woman who was married at 12, faced domestic abuse, worked at 16 for Rs 2, later built Rs 100 crore company, she is...
Meet Amit Kataria, IIT graduate who cleared UPSC with AIR 18, took just Rs 1 as salary, is still India’s richest IAS officer, is married to...